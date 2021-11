Happy Sunday Husky fans. After another frustrating loss for the Dawgs, it feels as though the end of the season almost can’t come fast enough. One thing to keep in mind on the recruiting front is the early signing period. This year it’s set to take place on the 15th of December. With a possible coaching shakeup on the horizon, December may be a busy month on the recruiting front for the Huskies. The Huskies did extend a new 2023 offer this weekend and they also hosted some unofficial visitors.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO