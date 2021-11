These five show selections are bound to help audiences relate and relieve their stress as the holiday — and potential family drama — approaches. As Halloween passes, many of us feel the urge to defrost our inner Mariah Careys and prepare for Christmas. But then, we tend to gloss over the quintessential November holiday that always gets overshadowed: Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving is a day of appreciation and coming together with family, whatever that term means for you. Naturally, it is also a day that can bring up a lot of messy and unstable emotions. The one thing that you can count on to get you through the day is television. Thankfully, the Thanksgiving episodes of all of our favorite shows are here to remind you: Yours is not the only dysfunctional family out there. Here, I have compiled a list of a few of my favorite Thanksgiving TV specials.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO