The Smart Guide to Dressing Your Baby

We’re just over a month into Fall Quarter, and at least for the classes I’m in, that means that there have been midterm exams. That has exposed a problem that I believe a decent amount of people have, or are at least are familiar with, and that’s procrastination. Maybe there was a paper that was due in three weeks, so instead of starting it out then, you waited until the day before it was due to turn it in. Or, more accurately, the first week you were too busy and the second week it became a blip in the back of your mind. Finally, during that third week, you felt so guilty for not starting the paper earlier but somehow ended up not wanting to start the paper even then. Perhaps you scrolled through TikTok for several hours, but it doesn’t matter exactly what you did. Either way, the story still rings true. I know this because I procrastinated while writing this article. But how do you prevent this from happening in the future?

14 DAYS AGO