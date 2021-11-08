CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Girl rescued in U.S. after using TikTok domestic violence hand signal

 6 days ago

(Reuters) – A 16-year-old girl was rescued in Kentucky after using a hand gesture she learned on social media app TikTok to signal to motorists that she was in trouble, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday. The signal, facing the palm outwards and closing the fingers around...

Sunderland Echo

Computer worker who refused police access to his hard drive is jailed

Police had found material on Christopher Longley's computer that indicated the encrypted hard drive contained category A images, the most serious type. A judge said the 57-year-old, who works with computers for a living, "did whatever you could to frustrate that investigation" and refused to assist in its decryption. As...
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
Kentucky State
AFP

Ecuadoran prison reported quiet after riot left 68 inmates dead

Soldiers toting shotguns took up positions Sunday outside a prison in Ecuador where a riot left at least 68 dead before authorities said they regained control of the overcrowded facility. The prison in Guayaquil was reported quiet, as soldiers -- barred by law from going inside the prison -- backed up police, who established a security perimeter around the same penitentiary where 119 prisoners died in a riot in September, some of them decapitated. This time, fighting between rival prison gangs linked to drug trafficking rings first broke out Friday night, with images on social media showing gruesome shots of prisoners beating and setting fire to bloodied bodies. Authorities said they eventually restored control, but more attacks were reported Saturday evening in a different part of the prison.
ADVOCACY
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Domestic Violence#Fbi#Reuters
CBS New York

No Bail For State Trooper Christopher Baldner, Accused Of Killing 11-Year-Old Monica Goods

KINGSTON N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A veteran New York State trooper charged with murder in the death of an 11-year-old Brooklyn girl will remain in jail. An Ulster County judge on Thursday rejected a proposal for cash bail and home confinement, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported. Suspended Trooper Christopher Baldner looked stunned after Judge Bryan Rounds sent him back to jail. Baldner faces murder and other charges in the death of Monica Goods, who was in a car with her father, Tristin Goods, on Dec. 22, 2020. Baldner stopped him for driving more than 100 mph on I-87. There was a dispute, Baldner used pepper spray,...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Cops Reveal New Details in Mystery of Geologist Who Vanished in Arizona Desert

A geologist missing since June may have attempted to restart his Jeep more than 40 times after crashing in a ravine, the Buckeye Police Department said on Wednesday. The authorities on Wednesday released new information from an independent investigation into the vanishing of Daniel Robinson, 24. The report noted that more than 40 ignition cycles were recorded after a rollover crash, which could have been the result of the driver attempting to restart the vehicle or use its electrical systems.
BUCKEYE, AZ
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Convicted rapist, 33, who tricked his girlfriend, 29, into believing he was an airline pilot and stabbed her multiple times when she dumped him over his lies is jailed for 15 years for attempted murder

A man who pretended to be an airline pilot to his girlfriend has been jailed for stabbing her and leaving her to die in a field after she dumped him over the lies. Christopher Crichton, 33, duped Clare Wright, 29, with his tall tales of having a high-flying career after they met and started dating early last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Charleston Press

“Every mother’s worst nightmare,” Woman shot mother of two and kidnapped her 6-week-old boys right after the shooting, denied bond

Being a mother is something precious, but it also brings a lot of dedication, time and effort looking over the babies. Unfortunately, being a parent sometimes brings safety concerns and the victim in today’s case experienced that first-hand. According to police, the 23-year-old A. Montgomery is accused of shooting young...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three teenagers in Texas dressed in KKK garb for Halloween before attacking a Black child with a Taser

Three teenagers in Texas allegedly dressed in costumes resembling Ku Klux Klan (KKK) robes for Halloween and attacked a Black high school student with a taser gun.Matt Manning, the attorney for the victim, said the incident took place in the small town of Woodsboro in Texas on 31 October.Mr Manning, at a news conference on Wednesday, said his client was not seriously injured, adding there were five other victims of similar attacks. The identities of the victim and the perpetrators were withheld by the attorney because of their age.“For you to dress up as a Klansman, you have a specific...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Investigators Release Update on Missing 5-Year-Old Girl After ‘Uptick in Misinformation’

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has responded to “an uptick in misinformation being spread online” about Summer Wells, who went missing earlier this year. “We want to be clear that we’re doing everything within our power to find her,” the bureau wrote in a Twitter thread on Wednesday. Last week, the agency reported it had received 1,500 tips regarding Wells’ disappearance, the majority of them the result of online rumors and baseless theories. In July, the Hawkins County Sheriff said that churning misinformation was “hampering the investigation.”
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN

