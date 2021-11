Three million households will enter the winter months owing money to their energy supplier, half a million more than last year and almost a million more than faced the same situation in 2019.Almost 60 per cent of households report concerns about how they will meet payments this winter, and a fifth will continue to leave their heating off to keep bills down, according to data from Uswitch.But the data covers the second quarter of 2021, which means that even before the recent spike in inflation and the related hike in gas prices, in particular, households owed a total of £510m,...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO