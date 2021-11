Several Williamson County high school marching bands are hitting the right notes and earning recognition at the regional level. The Franklin Band competed in the Bands of America (BOA) Indianapolis Super Regional October 22-23 and placed twelfth out of 64 bands from six states. Their halftime show, Lucy, earned them third place in Class AAA during the preliminaries and second place in the finals. The Franklin Band will advance to compete in the 2021 Bands of America Grand National Championships November 11-13.

