NFL

Who is the Steelers’ X-Factor in Week 9 vs. the Chicago Bears?

By Behind the Steel Curtain
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the Chicago Bears in Week 9. It is the Steelers’ latest home game, and, hopefully...

www.chatsports.com

The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing After The Ben Roethlisberger News

The Detroit Lions have yet to win a game this season. They might have their best chance on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger will not play on Sunday. He’s been ruled out after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Mason Rudolph is expected to get the start in Roethlisberger’s place, but he has yet to throw a pass this season.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
Sporting News

Steelers' Mike Tomlin repeats Le'Veon Bell message after Melvin Ingram trade: 'Volunteers not hostages'

Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram was traded to the Chiefs on Tuesday in return for a sixth-round draft pick ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Steelers had just signed 32-year-old Ingram in the offseason. What sparked the trade, though, was Ingram reportedly wanting more playing time on the Steelers. Through seven games, he was only a starting player in one Steelers game and he played in six total games.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Rips Odell Beckham Jr.

By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Cris Collinsworth kept making puzzling remarks during last night's game

Once upon a time, Cris Collinsworth was maybe the best analyst in the NFL. His detailed breakdowns of schemes were a welcome respite from the cliches that usually permeate throughout NFL telecasts, and it’s apparent he prepared for every broadcast. But just like players, broadcasters have their primes, too. Collinsworth...
NFL
uticaphoenix.net

NFL referee appeared to hip-check a player just before throwing

Monday night’s game between the Steelers and Bears was turned upside down by a taunting call. After making a stop, Cassius Marsh looked at the Steelers’ sideline and was called for a penalty. Before throwing the flag, referee Tony Corrente appeared to draw contact between himself and Marsh. The Chicago...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
NFL

Bears' Cassius Marsh on taunting penalty: 'It's pretty clear to everybody who saw it that I wasn't taunting'

A Cassius Marsh taunting penalty proved pivotal and controversial in the Chicago Bears' 29-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. With the Steelers clinging to a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter and the Bears clinging to comeback hopes, Marsh recorded a crucial third-down sack of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger that would have put Pittsburgh in a fourth-and-15 situation from its own 46-yard line. However, Marsh, after turning to face the Steelers bench and flexing a bit, was flagged for taunting by referee Tony Corrente. Adding to the confusion concerning the call was that, as Marsh jogged to the Bears bench and toward Corrente, the two made contact, with Corrente seeming to step back into the Bears linebacker.
NFL
NESN

Patriots Fans Celebrate Cassius Marsh Mistake During Bears-Steelers

Cassius Marsh, a well-known enemy to all New England Patriots fans due to his prior comments directed at the team, made a massive mistake during “Monday Night Football.”. Marsh, who was elevated from the Chicago Bears practice squad ahead of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, made what appeared to be a crunch-time sack on third down with 3:40 remaining. His Bears were getting set to receive the ball back with Pittsburgh’s punt unit coming onto the field, but then Marsh was called for a costly taunting penalty as he glared at the Steelers sideline for an extended amount of time.
NFL
ClutchPoints

NFL comes down hard on Cassius Marsh with outrageous penalty

Cassius Marsh of the Chicago Bears has been fined for his controversial taunting call against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. The league told Marsh on Friday that he’s being fined $5,972 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Marsh made a sack on Ben Roethlisberger that would have secured the Bears’ win, but...
NFL
NFL

NFL officials acknowledge refs erred on multiple calls against Bears in Week 9 loss to Steelers

The NFL is standing behind Monday night's controversial taunting call against Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh, affirming it Friday with a fine. But privately, members of the NFL's officiating department who reviewed the game acknowledged that referee Tony Corrente and his crew erred on at least three separate critical calls and non-calls that went against Chicago in that 29-27 loss -- including a low block penalty on the Bears that nullified a Justin Fields touchdown pass, sources familiar with the league's thinking said.
NFL
wisr680.com

Kansas City tops the Giants in MNF/Steelers vs Bears next week

Harrison Butker kicked two fourth-quarter field goals leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 20-17 victory over the New York Giants. The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Chicago Bears next Monday night (November 8) at Heinz Field. It has been confirmed that New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston has been lost...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears vs. Steelers: Things to know ahead of Week 9 matchup

The Chicago Bears (3-5) will face the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) on Monday night, where Chicago’s looking to go into their bye week on a one-game winning streak. This game has the potential to be a close one where it’ll come down to which team makes the fewest mistakes. And given the Bears’ struggles over their three-game losing streak, they could be in for some trouble.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Monday Night Football: Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction and Preview

It's matchup under the lights between two of the NFL's charter franchises, as the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Chicago Bears on "Monday Night Football." These are two teams heading in different directions. The Steelers (4-3) are contenders in the AFC North division, which is still up for grabs to some degree, while the Bears (3-5) have lost three in a row and would like to put an end to this streak before heading into their bye week.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers vs. Bears: Still Curtain’s Week 9 predictions

In this week’s installment, the Still Curtain looks to have another strong round of predictions for the Steelers game against the Bears. Pittsburgh took care of business against a tough and scrappy Brown’s squad filled with reserves. While one would’ve liked the Steelers to win in a more dominant fashion, it was more important that the black and gold got a much-needed divisional win this year.
NFL

