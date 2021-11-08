CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dedham, MA

I-Team's Call For Action Gets JetBlue To Refund Man's Airfare After Wife Dies Before Trip

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Dedham man who recently lost his...

boston.cbslocal.com

MassLive.com

Casket broke mid-funeral, sending body spilling out, Massachusetts family says in lawsuit against funeral home and City of Lawrence

Midway through the funeral of late Lawrence resident Andrew Serrano, a city-owned casket-lowering device broke. The casket dropped into the grave and broke apart, sending Serrano’s body falling out, and causing it to “ooze fluids” in view of horrified family members, a lawsuit said. Now, more than two years after...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

I-Team: 5-Time Drunk Driver Who Killed Young Mom Driving Without Proof Of A License

DEDHAM (CBS) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles took William Foley Jr.’s driver’s license away for life because he was a five-time drunk driver who killed a woman in 2001. WBZ-TV’s I-Team found that hasn’t stopped Foley from driving. We confronted him outside his house in Dedham recently. The I-Team saw Foley driving on three different days. The 59-year-old lost his license after a crash in June 2001 that left Christine Griffiths, a young mom, dead. Police said his blood-alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit. He later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years in prison. In a...
DEDHAM, MA

