As some of you may be aware, over the last few months extensive market research has been conducted across several of the most notable computer hardware retailers in Germany. This has specifically been done to attempt to gauge, roughly speaking, what the current trend is in terms of the graphics card price situation; namely, whether they are going up or down. And at the risk of telling you the obvious, unless you have been living in a cave for the last year, GPU prices are high. Like, way higher than their so-called official MSRPs.

RETAIL ・ 13 DAYS AGO