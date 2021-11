ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed after being hit twice early Saturday morning, and now police are looking for one of the drivers involved. The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating the fatal hit and run of a man in the area of West Florissant Avenue and Dunn Road. They received a call about a motor vehicle accident with a person struck around 12:40 a.m.

