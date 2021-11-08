CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hey SoCal weekly windup: Nov. 8-14

By D'aun Gardner
 5 days ago

Hey SoCal! The temperature may be dropping but we know how to heat up your social life with this week’s Hey SoCalendar!

Monday, sashay your way to the Sunset Rooftop to smoke, sip, and paint the evening away as local artists walk guests through a step by step painting tutorial

Tuesday, Die laughing in Culver City at the bimonthly La Muerte Comedy Show hosted by Karina Reyes.

Wednesday, Step into the ether and find your true reality with immersive art installments influenced by Julius Horstuis, Luminokaya and Igor Baranko at the Mystic Universe in the DTLA Arts District

Thursday, hit up LA like a local and join them as they use word of mouth to track down elusive elixirs on this Hidden LA Bars & Speakeasy tour.

Friday, kick your weekend off and head to the Avalon in Hollywood for their Gasolina party.

Saturday, head to the Lunar Bloom music festival and market place to board the spaceship and take a trip with Coconut Spaceship record label, the creators of June Gloom, as you embark to faraway lands with far out bands.

Sunday, bounce over to Leimert Park, also known as Africa Town, for the African Marketplace and Drum circle. Feel the beat in your chest and let your wallet do the rest.

