BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is busy trying to figure out whether the virus that causes COVID-19 in people has made its way to the whitetail deer population in the state. This became necessary after SARS-CoV-2 was found in deer roaming in Michigan, Illinois, New York and Pennsylvania. […]

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO