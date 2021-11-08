Weather Blog: La Niña emerges for 2nd winter in a row

The NOAA’s (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) Climate Prediction Center (CPC) announced a La Niña has developed and will continue through the second winter in a row.

A La Niña occurs when cooler than normal sea surface temperatures occur off the coast of Ecuador and Peru in the Equatorial Pacific and is part of the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) cycle. An El Niño is the opposite phase of the cycle and is characterized by warmer than normal sea surface temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific.

Last year’s winter was also during a La Niña with a transition to what is referred to as ENSO neutral conditions. This means neither a La Niña nor El Niño is occurring and sea surface temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific are near average. NOAA says consecutive La Niñas with ENSO neutral conditions in between are not uncommon and are known as a “double-dip”. As we head into the winter season, NOAA says there is an 87% chance of a La Niña.

For more information on La Niña, check out our links below!

