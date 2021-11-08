CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etowah County, AL

Pregnant Florida woman arrested after found unconscious surrounded by drugs, 5 children

By Aubree Bailey
 5 days ago

ETOWAH Co., Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office reports that a woman is being held for extradition after she was found to be a fugitive when arrested for chemical endangerment of a child.

Birmingham mother charged with killing 3-month-old son

Nesa Elizabeth Warren, 27, of Gadsden, is charged with two counts of chemical endangerment after officers found her passed out surrounded by drugs and drug paraphernalia in a residence. Warren, who is 7 months pregnant, was found along with five children under the age of 11 in the residence. After Warren was transported to the hospital and treated, she was arrested on the charges of endangerment.

Following her arrest, it became apparent Warren is a fugitive from Florida; she is now being held in the Etowah County Jail on a cash bond with conditions of an in house drug treatment facility and supervision by the Etowah County Court Referral office upon release. Law enforcement has placed a hold on her for extradition.

The children have been placed in the custody of DHR. No further information is available at this time.

Comments / 16

Carey Jenkins
4d ago

Needs sterilization and her kids removed permanently from her and anyone relateds care (if family members cared about them they would have done something already).

Reply
4
Ribs
5d ago

To bad she didn’t take a oral contraceptive! It’s a drug!😂

Reply
7
 

