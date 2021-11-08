CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stay-at-home stocks sink as world reopens

By Courtenay Brown
 5 days ago
Stocks are at all-time highs. Onetime pandemic-era winners are moving sharply in the other direction. Why it matters: Stocks move for all types of reasons. But the declines reflect a shift that's sticking: At-home workouts and remote learning are out. Travel and gyms are in. What's happening: "Folks are...

