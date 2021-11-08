Fishkind Conversations: A surprise batch of good economic news

If you or your partner have a baby, or either of you, or a close family member falls ill, you should be able to take some time off work, without the fear of losing your job or hampering your career. This is not a weird liberal policy. It’s good economics and attracts badly needed workers to the workforce. Most countries understand that. In fact, all but six countries in the world understand that. And America is one of those six. The U.S. is the only industrialized country that does not guarantee any form of paid family leave for its citizens. American workers have weirdly been conditioned to believe that paid leave is a privilege, not a basic human right. A national paid family leave program is a no-brainer. Let’s hope Congress agrees.Nov. 6, 2021.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO