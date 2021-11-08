CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Fishkind Conversations: A surprise batch of good economic news

By Nicole Darden Creston
wmfe.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEconomics is often referred to as the dismal science, and since the start of the pandemic it’s been...

www.wmfe.org

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Booming business climate, inflation are NC's economic good news, bad news

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Booming business climate, inflation are NC's economic good news, bad news. State Commerce Secretary Machelle Sanders discusses the large number of business expansions in North...
BUSINESS
honknews.com

Are Social Security Recipients Getting A Fourth Stimulus Check?

Senior adults are suffering more than others as inflation continues to increase. The little cost-of-living rise in their Social Security income for 2021 was insufficient to match the rising costs of everything in the second part of the year, from hamburgers to gasoline. Some seniors are pressing for additional federal assistance. Is a fourth stimulus check being sent to Social Security recipients?
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Good News#Economics#Financial Reports#Central Floridians#Wmfe#Play Audio
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The U.S. County With The Widest Income Gap

The issues of income inequality have been on the front pages a great deal recently. Congress considered a special tax on the 700 American families that are billionaires. It was never clear who came up with the numbers. Recently, the Census Bureau released its “Income, Poverty and Health Insurance Coverage in the United States: 2020”. […]
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
wmfe.org

A labor shortage in the restaurant industry highlights the need for a change in workplace culture

The hospitality industry is at what could be a watershed moment. Restaurants are struggling to hire as the economy picks up again from the pandemic driven recession, and the staff shortage has shone a light on issues with restaurant culture. From improving pay and conditions to addressing harassment and mistreatment of staff, industry insiders say change is needed.
ORLANDO, FL
kaxe.org

Call All Innovators, Inventors and Entrepreneurs! The Rink is Open: A Conversation with Itasca Economic Development Corporation

The RINK Pitch Competition is a catalyst that connects startup innovators,. entrepreneurs, and creative talent with funders. It’s a place to showcase ideas and grow them from back-of-the-napkin /garage-tinkering into real businesses!. Innovate 218 is the Arrowhead region's Launch Minnesota hub, a statewide. collaborative effort to accelerate the growth of...
wmfe.org

Listen in: Inflation is the highest it’s been since the ’90s. UCF’s Amy Donley says that means a hard winter ahead for Central Floridians.

If you’ve purchased almost anything lately, you’ve likely noticed higher prices. According to the US Labor Department inflation of commonly used goods is the highest it’s been since 1990. WMFE spoke with UCF sociology professor Amy Donley about how the rising cost of items such as food, clothing and even...
FLORIDA STATE
Zacks.com

Three Encouraging News on U.S. Economic Recovery: 5 Top Picks

On Nov 5, Wall Street rejoiced on three impressive news related to U.S. economic recovery. These are the October job data from the Department of Labor, a new set of data on COVID-19 vaccine and development on a government infrastructure bill. Market participants immediately welcomed these developments. Consequently, the three...
BUSINESS
MSNBC

Velshi: Paid family leave is not a handout. It’s good economics.

If you or your partner have a baby, or either of you, or a close family member falls ill, you should be able to take some time off work, without the fear of losing your job or hampering your career. This is not a weird liberal policy. It’s good economics and attracts badly needed workers to the workforce. Most countries understand that. In fact, all but six countries in the world understand that. And America is one of those six. The U.S. is the only industrialized country that does not guarantee any form of paid family leave for its citizens. American workers have weirdly been conditioned to believe that paid leave is a privilege, not a basic human right. A national paid family leave program is a no-brainer. Let’s hope Congress agrees.Nov. 6, 2021.
ECONOMY
reviewjournal.com

A Positive Outlook – Job News is Good News

Any news about jobs coming to Southern Nevada is always welcome, and that’s no truer than today as our economy continues to regain its footing amid the lingering COVID-19 pandemic. With that in mind, I couldn’t be happier at the latest economic development news involving more than a dozen companies bringing thousands of new jobs to an economy that certainly needs them.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy