Wild Terra 2 updates with the second part of Plague Island

A Skyforge update is now available on PC, PlayStations 4 and 5, and Xbox One and Series X|S. (Gotta love that not having to wait a month or three to play the same content as people on other systems thing…) The update, titled Heart of Steel, continues the Terra storyline with players exploring even more of the planet…deeper into the planet apparently. The new storyline takes players into Terra’s Crystal Grottoes, filled with glowing water and shiny crystals, as part of a new 5-player adventure dungeon, and yes, the crystals are important, “highly-coveted” even. Players will also find themselves taking on a new 5-player dungeon, Wynd’s Laboratory. There they’ll uncover secrets about William Wynd, the father of the Mechanoids.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO