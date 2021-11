The nutrition community has come to a profound realization in recent years; inflammatory foods determine your overall health. We know now that chronic inflammation almost always leads to chronic disease, whether they’re autoimmune, carcinogenic, or entirely unexplainable. We also know that while some inflammation is unavoidable (in fact, in acute cases it’s often desirable to support the healing process), a lot of inflammation actually is. And this has to do with the foods we eat. But short of memorizing every food, how do we know those that are truly inflammatory? Well, there’s a new inflammation index that ranks your favorite foods, and to be honest, I’m shocked no one thought of it sooner.

