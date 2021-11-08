Meet Idaho’s Youngest Influencer

Social media is ubiquitous in our society. It's hard to define its impact on our lives every day. We hear the stories of unknowns who post a video on youtube, Facebook, and now TikTok, who suddenly gain fame and fortune. Everyone on any social media platform yearns to become the next...
As first reported by Idaho's News Channel 7 (KTVB), a viral TikTok challenge has cost some in the Treasure Valley thousands of dollars. @jinman1313 #koolaidmanofficial #koolaidmanchallenge #homedepot #getthingsdone #fyp ♬ The Home Depot Beat - The Home Depot. @fellipeoj Nah but this classic 😂 #fyp #meme #classic #koolaidman #ohyeah ♬...
It's been billed as the best holiday bazaar in Idaho by Food & Wine magazine, and it's happening in Boise. There's an opportunity for a sneak peek ahead of the crowds too. Boise's Wintry market is an "upscale indie art/craft show" that was named the best holiday bazaar in Idaho by Food & Wine magazine and one of the best in the West by Sunset magazine. These are the gifts that you won't find under every tree, and Boise gets to be the host city.
Idaho is one of the fastest-growing states in the country, with more and more people moving in from across the country. However, did you know the Gem State is the fourteenth largest state geographically in the country? Join us now as we take a look at five fascinating facts about your favorite state.
Albertson's has been a big part of our community as long as we can remember, but how did one of America's biggest grocery chains spring up from right here in Idaho?. Back in 1939, a gentleman by the name of Joe Albertson was the district manager for Safeway grocery stores and oversaw the Treasure Valley's Safeway supermarkets when he left to go start is own grocery chain, which we now know as Albertson's. This video, which I found on YouTube, details the history of Albertson's grocery stores. How it started right here in Boise, Idaho and made its way across the United States. A lot of staples which you've seen in grocery stores from all over America, were first developed in Albertson's stores right here in Idaho. One example of that, is the grocery store magazine rack. Maybe you're from California or New York or Florida, Washington, or wherever... You've likely seen one of these in your lifetime. The grocery store magazine rack was first used inside Albertson's grocery stores and is now seen around the world. The grocery store magazine rack likely inspired what is now the grocery store gift card mall.
Those of us who understand history understand the significance of Veteran's Day. To some, it will be a day off, perhaps a deal on furniture or other items. But to those who serve currently and served along with their families, Veteran's Day is a day to say thank you. Veteran's Day began on the eleventh hour, of the eleventh Day, of the eleventh month.
We're terrible at keeping secrets, so today we're excited to say it loud and proud! Boise and the Treasure Valley's Official Christmas Music Station is back!. Over the past 12 days, we've been reading your Facebook messages, app chats and e-mails. We tried to get back to as many of you as we could to answer one the biggest question you had about our radio station. "When will you start playing Christmas music?"
There are truly so many things that are unique about Boise that most people don’t know about. The geese that silently rule the city, the unruly downtown scene on the weekends, an unprecedented amount of coffee shops, and the obsession with dogs (to name a few). But one that is so unique and shocks people every time I tell them, is the surfing scene.
Remember the Ocean Spray cranberry juice video that went viral last year? The skateboarder (@doggface208) is an Idaho native who hopped on his skateboard while sipping on a jug of cranberry juice and lip singing Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” on his way to work (at an Idaho potato factory) because his car wouldn’t start.
United Airlines announced Tuesday that they would discontinue service to eleven cities across the country. One Idaho city did make the list, resulting in that city losing its daily flight to Denver. United Airlines that operates Sky West will end flights from Twin Falls beginning November 30th, reports the Idaho State Journal.
A huge Thanksgiving feast at home might be a tradition, but making a reservation and going out for dinner will surely help avoid 7 days worth of leftovers. There are several Treasure Valley restaurants that are offering Thanksgiving reservations this year, but you'll probably want to hop on it before all of the tables fill up.
I recently learned about the incredible help that Assistance League of Boise does for Boise and especially for students in West Ada School District. I spoke to Lynn who works with Assistance League of Boise and was happy to share with me more information about the incredible work they do for students families and communities.
It's here, it's out, and it's everywhere: Taylor Swift's latest music release which includes a total of 2 hours and 10 minutes of "classic" Taylor. What's all of the hype about? Consider the "vault" broken in to--Swift fans are going absolutely nuts. In an effort to take back ownership of some of her earlier works, Swift has re-released the 2012 album "Red" and it's being called "Taylor's Version". Fans everywhere have a lot to say about the album but we were curious to know what "Swifties" right here in the Treasure Valley had to say about it all.
Are you getting tired of hearing about everyone moving TO Idaho? A recent trip to the airport and some conversations with flight attendants taught us that while folks really are moving to Idaho quickly, there are a lot that are moving OUT of the state, too. A recent study has...
If you’ve been using your Alexa (an Amazon product) you may have noticed something a little different. Amazon is always coming out with new technology and products to “make our lives easier.” Or, in my opinion, “make us spend more money.” Either way, the genius marketing team behind the online retail giant has outdone themselves once again.
What a great time to be alive. Over the past few years we have seen some pretty interesting collaborations when it comes to food. Many chain restaurants are looking to up their game by working with big profile names. For instance, McDonald's will be doing a 12 Days of Christmas...
The most wonderful time of the year is upon us! Some celebrate by decking the halls. Others are ready to dive in head first into listening to Christmas music around the clock. But you? You're all about Christmas movies!. If you feel like Christmas movies are the best part of...
If you've ever had the dream of hearing your name followed by the word's "Come on Down" you can't miss this The Price is Right Live at the Morrison Center. Your favorite daytime TV game show comes to Boise on Tuesday, November 16 at 7:30 p.m. The live on stage version of The Price is Right gives a handful of audience members a chance to play their favorite games from the show like Plinko and Cliffhangers! They even bring along the Big Wheel and put finalists into the Showcase Showdown.
The pandemic hasn't been kind to restaurants that call the area around the Boise Spectrum home, but one restaurant that closed in May is ready to give it another go!. Earlier this year, beloved macaroni and cheese utopia, Mad Mac, announced the closure of their brick and mortar location across from the Edwards theater at the Boise Spectrum. In their post, they explained that they were having a difficult time finding enough employees to staff both the restaurant location and their incredibly popular food truck. The owners explained that using the staff they were able to keep to staff the food truck was a better use of their resources. That post did leave the possibility of a return to the Boise Spectrum only, saying "hopefully this is only temporary."
If everyone joined this one Facebook group, we could help Treasure Valley pet owners sleep better at night. Terrifying. Your beloved dog has gotten out and you realize that he doesn't have his collar on because you took it off to scratch his next last night. He's got a chip, but you're panicked. Wondering where could your dog be? Roaming the neighborhood? Did he make it out to the main street? Has anyone grabbed him? Is his chip information up to date? Is he hurt? Is he scared? You can't just text a dog like you can a child. You have to look and if it's bed time, what do you do? Keep looking? Go to sleep? Keeping your dog's chip information up to date is definitely important as you can still be quickly reunited, even without your phone number on the collar.
When developers started laying out the plans for Downtown Boise's Grove Hotel in 1997, they originally planned on stopping at 13 floors. According to McAlvain Companies Inc., the company that built the hotel and events center, the plans eventually changed to incorporate four additional floors that would be home to up to 20 luxury condos. Eventually, that community of condos was given the name Boulevard 255 and has shared their space with the hotel, Idaho Central Arena, an upscale restaurant (Emilio's, now Trillium) and a fitness clubs since the project was completed in 1998.
