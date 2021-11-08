CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Former Vols' assistant relieved of duties at Nebraska

By Dan Harralson
 5 days ago
Nebraska announced Monday it will retain head coach Scott Frost in 2022 with a restructured contract.

Frost was hired as head coach ahead of the 2018 season. Josh Heupel replaced him at UCF.

The Cornhuskers also made coaching staff changes on Monday.

Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, offensive line coach Greg Austin, quarterback coach Mario Verduzco and running backs coach Ryan Held were relieved of their duties immediately.

Held served as a defensive graduate assistant at Tennessee from 1998-99. He played for Nebraska from 1993-96.

Held served as Frost’s running backs coach at UCF from 2016-17.

