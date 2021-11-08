Showcasing movie, "Paradise"

❉ This is another intriguing and smart setup from Cutaway which builds on the source material while finding new and fascinating angles on it. One of the joys of being a fan of a long running television series is watching the reputation of stories rise and fall: how they age, how episodes that might have bypassed us due to context or the age we were at the time suddenly reveal unexpected facets that make them favourites. One of 2021’s pleasures has been the reassessment of 1987’s Paradise Towers: with the benefit of hindsight it’s where Andrew Cartmel and his crop of fresh writing talent first showcased their version of the show: it’s light years from the camp glory of Time and the Rani and whole multiverses away from the continuity-saturated Saward era. A whole society is built from allegory, imagination and a shoestring budget, something that the series had often struggled to do in the first half of that decade. Doctor Who was talking to the generation that grew up on the new wave of British SF, 2000 AD, the revamped Eagle and Marvel reprints rather than just the fan audience: indeed it’s easy to see how close Paradise Towers and Terra Alpha are to the often vicious SF satire of Judge Dredd’s Mega City One.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO