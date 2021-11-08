Showcasing movie, "Paradise"

Chameleonic electronic music futurists Tangerine Dream built their enviable reputation upon groundbreaking proto-ambient 70s classics Zeit, Phaedra, and Rubycon, yet, to their credit, they refused to rest on their laurels. During the early 80s, the West Berlin-based trio enthusiastically embraced the ever-evolving possibilities of digital technology. This soon spilled over into their releases from this era, such as Exit and White Eagle, which included sleek and atypically pop-oriented tracks the likes of “Choronzon,” “Network 23” and “Midnight In Tula.” The sound of the band’s next studio LP, September 1983’s Hyperborea, was also influenced by new technological advancements. Indeed, in the lead-up to recording the album, TD mainstays Edgar Froese and Johannes Schmoelling acquired two of the first waveform-sampling computers on the market. These units meant the band could create independent structures and rhythms, and store everything on (then) extremely state-of-the-art floppy disks.
