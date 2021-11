BENTON HARBOR, Mich — Heavy is the head that wears the crown. That's the phrase that'll describe the position Benton Harbor's Mayor Marcus Muhammad is in. The small southwest Michigan community is facing two crises at the same time: an ongoing coronavirus pandemic that's plagued the world, and now a water crisis. The city's water contains high levels of lead, making it unsafe to drink or consume.

BENTON HARBOR, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO