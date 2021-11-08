Downtown Abbeville bridge will close daily for repairs, could last until Dec. 12

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — In Vermilion Parish, drivers who frequently utilize the downtown bridge in Abbeville will have a few weeks of inconvenient travel. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced the temporary closure of the bridge today.

The bridge will be closed for the next eight weeks between 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., depending on how long it takes the crew to repair the fender system underneath the bridge, which protects the bridge.

The DOTD has two crews working on the bridge, and the closure could be lifted on Dec. 12, weather permitting.

Michael DeSelle, Assistant District Administrator of Engineering, said that there is damage that can’t wait any longer to be repaired.

“Right now, we’re making repairs to the fender system on the bridge. Last year we had several

barges that hit the fender system, causing significant damage,” DeSelle said. “So we need to repair that fender system because that’s the protection for the piers of the bridge to keep rain traffic from hitting

those piers.”

Local business owners say this change will hurt their businesses because they don’t have the traffic,

but they understand the maintenance needs to be done.

Local resident Gerald Landry said that the short adjustment he has to make to his daily route is worth it to get the work done.

“It’s like everything else you want it safe,” Landry said, “it’s going to take time, and you just have to adjust

yourself.”

The detour will consist of US 167, LA 14 Bypass, and LA 82.

