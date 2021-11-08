CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eunice, LA

Fully vaccinated Eunice Manor receives Moderna’s booster but says all COVID policies will remain in place

By Alece Courville
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 5 days ago

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — In January, Eunice Manor houseguests and staff received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. Fast forward 11 months, they are now receiving that extra layer of protection.

Administrator Nickie Toups said, “We are very excited. We know this is the beginning to stopping the spread.”

As COVID-19 vaccine boosters roll out, Eunice Manor Nursing Home residents and staff sleeves roll up. 100% of residents and staff are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with Moderna’s two-dose vaccine.

Toups explained, “We want to make sure our houseguests and staff are safe. We need to make sure it is safe for families to come in and visit loved ones.”

Moderna boosters are available to anyone six months after their initial series if they meet the following requirements:

  • Age 65 or older
  • Age 18 or older and have one of many underlying medical conditions that may increase their risk of infection
  • Age 18 or older and live or work in a setting that places them at risk of being exposed to COVID

“When we started promoting vaccines, I personally did the research. The good, bad, and ugly,” added Toups.

Even with a fully vaccinated staff and population, Toups says all COVID restrictions and policies will remain in place:

  • All visitors must make an appointment
  • Check-in at the door
  • Get their temperature checked
  • Wear a mask
  • Socially distance

“COVID did not spare anybody. COVID can come at any given time,” Toups continued.

“This has been hard,” Toups said. “I am proud of the staff, residents, and their families. This has not been easy.”

Toups told News 10 that fully vaccinated residents with the booster will be able to go home for the holidays with their families if they choose to.

