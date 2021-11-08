CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Crash involving 2 semis near Zaragoza Bridge knocks out power to thousands

By Jim Parker
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 5 days ago
EL PASO, Texas -- A crash involving two semi-trucks near the Zaragoza Bridge caused a power outage impacting thousands on Monday afternoon.

The wreck resulted on one of the 18-wheelers rolling over and knocking down electrical lines, which triggered the outage.

More than 2,000 El Paso Electric customers were without electricity for about a half-hour before it could be restored.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries in the crash, but firefighters were reported to be utilizing the jaws of life to free a victim stuck in the wreckage.

