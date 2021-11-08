CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardo DiCaprio in Final Talks to Star in and Produce MGM’s ‘Jim Jones’ Movie

By Angelique Jackson
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio is in final talks to play religious cult leader Jim Jones in MGM ’s upcoming feature written by Scott Rosenberg, Variety has confirmed.

Known as the leader of the Peoples Temple religious group, Jones was behind the November 1978 mass suicide at his Jonestown settlement that took more than 900 lives. Jones and his inner circle orchestrated the massacre at the jungle commune in Guyana, with the followers directed to drink cyanide-adulterated punch.

MGM secured a deal for the feature project in a preemptive situation, with DiCaprio also producing the project alongside Jennifer Davisson for their Appian Way production company. Rosenberg (“Venom,” “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and “Jumanji: The Next Level”) is also on board as an executive producer. Rosenberg is represented by WME.

Founded in 2001 by DiCaprio, Appian Way Productions produced Alejandro Iñárritu’s three-time Academy Award-winner “The Revenant,” Martin Scorsese’s Academy Award-nominated “The Wolf of Wall Street,” the Academy Award-nominated “The Aviator” and “Shutter Island” (all starring DiCaprio), as well as the Peabody Award-winning documentary “Sea of Shadows,” Scott Cooper’s “Out of the Furnace” and George Clooney’s “The Ides of March,” among others. Appian currently is in production on Apple’s “Shining Girls,” starring Elizabeth Moss. Davisson serves as president of production.

DiCaprio next stars opposite Jennifer Lawrence in Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” for Netflix and in Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” for Apple Originals Films. Over the course of his prolific career, the actor has played a host of historical figures, including infamous con man Frank Abagnale in “Catch Me If You Can,” Howard Hughes in “The Aviator” and frontiersman Hugh Glass in “The Revenant,” for which he earned the best actor Oscar in 2016 (he’s been nominated a total of seven times). DiCaprio is repped by LBI Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.

Deadline was first to report news of DiCaprio’s involvement in the project.

Variety

Penélope Cruz to Be Honored at MoMA’s 2021 Film Benefit (EXCLUSIVE)

Penélope Cruz will be honored at the Museum of Modern Art’s 2021 Film Benefit. The event, presented by Chanel, will return as an in-person gala on Dec. 14 at the New York City museum. “Penélope Cruz has mesmerized cinema audiences since 1992 as an artist who is as compelling in...
MOVIES
Variety

Marlee Matlin, Jamie Dornan, Harvey Keitel Among 2021 Napa Valley Film Festival Honorees

Cinema Napa Valley announced the lineup of filmmaker tributes taking place virtually at this year’s Napa Valley Film Festival from Nov. 10-14. Video tributes will play following screenings of the honorees’ work and include conversations with them.  This year, in addition to the annual Napa Valley Filmmaker Awards, the festival will debut a new series of Culinary Cinema Awards honoring achievements in storytelling devoted to food, wine, and spirits. Across both categories, the 2021 honorees include Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Harvey Keitel, Marlee Matlin, Odessa Young, David Gelb, Phil Rosenthal and Jon Taffer. Each honoree will be presented with a special...
MOVIES
Variety

Will Oscar Voters Say ‘I Love Nicole Kidman’ in Aaron Sorkin’s ‘Being the Ricardos’?

After revisiting a slice of 1960s history in last year’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Aaron Sorkin turned his lens to “Being the Ricardos,” cataloging a politically tumultuous week in the 1950s for Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz during the heyday of “I Love Lucy.” The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences often falls hard for movies about old Hollywood, and it would be foolish to think that they’ve changed their tune, especially after seeing films such as “Mank” from David Fincher garner the most nominations at last year’s ceremony. The new movie from Amazon Studios could follow...
MOVIES
InsideHook

Even the World’s Richest Man Is No Match for Leonardo DiCaprio

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s 10th Art + Film gala took place last night, and it seemed every celebrity was in attendance. Of the nearly 700 guests, A-listers from Lil Nas X to Diane Keaton were there to honor the arts, celebrating the evening’s honorees — filmmaker Steven Spielberg and artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley — plus the museum’s two new exhibitions, “The Obama Portraits Tour” and “Black American Portraits.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

The Harder They Fall's Director Slipped a Subtle Chadwick Boseman Tribute Into the Film

Netflix's The Harder They Fall features so many subtle Easter eggs, watching the Western film could practically double as a game of "I Spy." Perhaps one of the most touching hidden details planted by director Jeymes Samuel is a tribute to Chadwick Boseman in the form of a train named after the late and beloved actor. Approximately 27 minutes into the movie, viewers see Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield) strolling past a red train holding newly released prisoner Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) among other passengers. Painted on the side in white, all-caps lettering is "C. A. Boseman" as a nod to the Black Panther star's full name, Chadwick Aaron Boseman. Plus, moments earlier, you can catch a peek at the initials "C.A.B." on the locomotive right before its conductor is killed.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Reese Witherspoon Hilariously Has To Tell Diane Keaton Her Image Of ‘Leonardo DiCaprio’ Is Actually Her Son With Ryan Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon’s offspring have become hot topics in recent years as fans have watched them become young adults. Every other week, a new debate about who the children favor more – her or their father Ryan Phillippe – continues to emerge. Witherspoon's son Deacon Phillippe has captured a bit of attention online from viewers and other celebrities. A recent post by Oscar winner Diane Keaton led to some confusion amongst the masses, as she mistook Phillippe for a young Leonardo DiCaprio. Witherspoon couldn’t help but notice the faux pas, and had to step in to correct her.
MUSIC
Popculture

One of Denzel Washington's Most Famous Movies Is a Big Hit Again Thanks to Netflix

Netflix is always adding new movies to its catalog, and one of the latest dramas to hit the streaming service is American Gangster, starring Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe. The crime drama was released in 2007 and was directed by legendary director Ridley Scott. Scott Is having a huge year in 2021 with the releases of The Last Duel and House of Gucci, so that could explain the film's rise in popularity on the Netflix charts. American Gangster is currently at #8 In Netflix's top 10 for movies, reminding people why Washington and Crowe are two of the greatest actors of their generation.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on November 10

The most popular movies on Netflix are all hanging out on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which doesn't tell you exactly how many people are watching these movies, but it does tell you which movies people are watching the most. The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Wednesday, Nov. 10 only has one change: The 2020 action movie Seized — starring Scott Adkins as a (what else?) former special forces agent who kills a bunch of people — moves into the sixth spot. The Christmas rom-com Love Hard stays in first, followed by the violent (and super cool) Western The Harder They Fall. Jonah Hill has two movies in the Top 10, 21 Jump Street (No. 3) and Moneyball (No. 9).
MOVIES
Complex

Leonardo DiCaprio Nears Deal to Play Cult Leader Jim Jones in Upcoming Film

Leonardo DiCaprio is in final talks to play religious cult leader Jim Jones in an upcoming MGM film, Variety reports. DiCaprio will also serve as a producer, along with Jennifer Davisson, under their Appian Way banner. Scott Rosenberg has been tapped to pen the script. His previous writing credits include...
MOVIES
New Haven Register

Movie on boxing legend Willie Pep being made by Leonardo DiCaprio's company. A longtime CT trainer is prepping actor.

John Scully recently spent several weeks in the gym preparing actor James Madio to move and look like Willie Pep, a project focused primarily on footwork, punches and technique. Ultimately, though, Scully knew Madio’s ability to authentically portray a fighter meant being made to feel like one. “We actually sparred...
CONNECTICUT STATE
BBC

Leonardo DiCaprio brings star power to Glasgow for COP26

Actor and environmental campaigner Leonardo DiCaprio has arrived in Glasgow for the COP26 summit. The Hollywood star, who is a UN climate change representative, was seen at the Kew Carbon Garden exhibit on Tuesday at the main conference centre. He was mobbed by journalists, fans and delegates as he entered...
WORLD
Gamespot

Leonardo DiCaprio Will Play Religious Cult Leader Jim Jones In New Movie From Kangaroo Jack Writer

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio will play the religious cult leader Jim Jones in a new movie that traces the story of the Jonestown suicide event in November 1978. 900 people died in the mass suicide in a remote commune in Guyana. "By the 1970s he openly rejected traditional Christianity and claimed that he was God. He constructed Jonestown in Guyana in 1974 and spurred a following to live with him there as he touted a socialist paradise free from U.S. government oppression," reads a line from Deadline's report.
RELIGION
Deadline

Ruth Wilson To Star In ‘Mob Queens’ In The Works At HBO From Lena Dunham & Dennis Lehane

The story of Anna Genovese, the second wife of infamous crime boss Vito Genovese who broke Cosa Nostra law when she spilled the illegal dealings of her husband in divorce hearings, is being turned into a limited series for HBO. The WarnerMedia network is developing Mob Queens with Ruth Wilson set to star as Genovese. The series is being written and exec produced by Lena Dunham and The Wire and Boardwalk Empire writer Dennis Lehane. The series is based on the Mob Queens podcast, from Stitcher, which was created and hosted by Michael Seligman and Jessica Bendinger. It is the latest scripted...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

50 Celebrities With Super-Famous Parents

“The fruit doesn’t fall far from the tree.” “Like father, like son” (and presumably “Like mother, like daughter”). “A chip off the old block.” In other words, children often end up resembling their parents — so it shouldn’t be surprising that a large number of celebrities have famous moms and/or dads.  Consider, for example, the […]
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Hit Morgan Freeman Movie Sneaks Into the Netflix Top 10

Netflix is constantly adding to their movie catalog, and one comedy from 2017 is making Its way up the streaming service's charts. Going In Style, a remake of a 1979 comedy, is directed by Zach Braff and stars Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, Ann-Margret, and Alan Arkin. "Desperate to pay the bills and come through for their loved ones, three lifelong pals risk it all by embarking on a daring bid to knock off the very bank that absconded with their money," reads the official description.
MOVIES
