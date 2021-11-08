CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wizkid To Headline Afrochella’s 2021 Return

By DeMicia Inman
 5 days ago

Wizkid has been announced as the headlining performer for the 2021 Afrochella Festival. The event commemorates the fifth anniversary of Culture Management Group, an African-focused media management company introducing a diverse and innovative perspective to the African event space.

The theme, Made In Africa, was set with the purpose of “encouraging the further advancement and awareness of Africa’s homegrown talent in music, art, fashion, and food” according to a press release.

“In the last five years, we’ve made a significant impact on Ghana and its surrounding communities through our Afrochella events,” said Abdul Karim Abdullah, CEO & Co-Founder of Afrochella. “This year, we’re thrilled to return back to El Wak Stadium with Wizkid to celebrate our fifth-year anniversary and to support the revitalization of Ghana’s travel & hospitality industry. We look forward to welcoming travelers back to the country to once again safely enjoy live events.”

The concert is one event of many planned for Afrochella’s return. Set for Dec. 28 in Accra, Ghana, music-driven features beyond the “Essence” artist include the Afrochella Rising Star Challenge and an artist lounge. There will also be 16 Afrochella food vendors offering 16 different cuisines from 16 different regions across the country. Visual art exhibitions include a showing by Rita Benissan SiHene, Afrochella Music Museum: Exhibition History of Ghana, and the Scarecrow Art installation.

The Afrochella Music Museum will be available from Dec. 23 to Jan. 4 and is described as “a museum-like experience that will take the audience on a journey through the past into the future with live performances, art installations, and digital and printed imagery.”

Fashion will also be a focus of the annual event with African Fashion Night Out in Collaboration with Debonair Afrikk, the Afrochella Runway – Exhibition Space for Ghanaian Fashion Designers, and Afrochella x Daily Paper Fashion events Bandana Collab.

Additional events hosted by CMG include Amapiano & Brunch, a four-week series starting Dec. 5, Afrochella Talks, a conversation series dedicated to discussing African business, music, food, and the creative industry on Dec. 27, and a New Year’s Eve celebration.

Organizers have shared open collaboration with the Ghanian government and public health officials to adhere to safety protocols and procedures in regards to the coronavirus and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets for Made in Africa: Afrochella Festival 2021 and corresponding events can be found here .

