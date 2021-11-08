CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collision Division: Infrastructure bill includes evaluation of crash testing

By Emily Featherston, Jon Decker
WAFB
WAFB
 6 days ago
(InvestigateTV/Gray DC) - The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill headed to President Joe Biden’s desk includes more than just modernizing roadways — it also will look at making sure all drivers on those roadways are safe. Included in the bill is a requirement for the Government Accountability Office, a federal...

