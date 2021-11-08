CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wizards Notes: Beal, Kuzma, Trades, Towns, Key Stats

By Staff Report
 5 days ago

The Wizards are off to a surprising start to the season, winning seven of their first 10 games. Let’s take a look at some notes out of Washington:

Washington Wizards Notes

  • The Wizards’ 7-3 opening to the season is the franchise’s best start since the 2014-15 season. Washington finished that season with a record of 46-36 and made it to the second round of the playoffs, losing to the Hawks.
  • Bradley Beal spoke highly new additions Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell among others after the team’s win over the Bucks. “It’s an amazing feeling, knowing that you have vets and when it’s time to close out a game, win a game, they’re prepared,” Beal told the local media. “They know what to do. And we’re all, camaraderie-wise, ready to go. You can look at the guy next to you and know that he’s been in this trench before. It’s an unbelievable feeling.” Both Kuzma and Harrell came to the Wizards in the Russell Westbrook trade .
  • Despite the success, should the Wizards begin to target a Karl-Anthony Towns trade? Our own Chris Crouse examined the situation and found that Washington may be in good position to deal for Towns should the Wolves start to seriously consider offers.
  • Random Stat to Note: Beal is 12 free throws away from surpassing Gilbert Arena for the third-most makes in franchise history (h/t Wizards PR).
  • Something else you might have missed: The Wizards hosted a Hall of Fame celebration for franchise legend Bob Dandridge during Sunday’s win over the Bucks. The Bullets legend was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this year.

