Wizards Notes: Beal, Kuzma, Trades, Towns, Key Stats

Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal is content with his life at the moment and remains unfazed by the rumors linked to his name. Things have been going smooth for Bradley Beal as the Wizards have gone on to an impressive 6-3 early in the season. Atop that, he is currently making tons of money given his four-year contract extension with Washington is valued at more than $180 million, and he could still earn about $50 million more by waiting for free agency next summer.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO