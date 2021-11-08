CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Police searching for Ky. man, children in custodial interference case

 5 days ago

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are searching for a Kentucky man wanted for custodial interference after his 16-year-old niece was reported missing and he failed to drop off his son in Gallatin.

Gallatin police reported Jacob Clare is the suspect in a missing person/runaway case from Ohio County, Kentucky. Investigators believe Clare left Kentucky either late Friday night or early Saturday with his niece, Amber Clare.

    Jacob F. Clare (Courtesy: Gallatin Police Department)
    Jacob F. Clare, Noah and Amber Clare (Courtesy: Gallatin Police Department)
    Noah and Amber Clare (Courtesy: Gallatin Police Department)
    (Courtesy: Gallatin Police Department)

Jacob Clare was reported on his way to Gallatin to drop off his son, Noah, but never arrived.

He was last seen driving a gray Subaru.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to call Gallatin police at 615-451-3638.

Read more of the latest Kentucky news

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 Lexington.

