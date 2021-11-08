Police searching for Ky. man, children in custodial interference case
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are searching for a Kentucky man wanted for custodial interference after his 16-year-old niece was reported missing and he failed to drop off his son in Gallatin.
Gallatin police reported Jacob Clare is the suspect in a missing person/runaway case from Ohio County, Kentucky. Investigators believe Clare left Kentucky either late Friday night or early Saturday with his niece, Amber Clare.
Jacob Clare was reported on his way to Gallatin to drop off his son, Noah, but never arrived.
He was last seen driving a gray Subaru.
No additional information was immediately released.
Anyone with information is urged to call Gallatin police at 615-451-3638.
