Attorney answers question about employee lawsuit against Our Lady of Lourdes Medical, original lawsuit dismissed

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) — The attorney for Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center employees spoke with News 10 about the lawsuit pending against the hospital over mandatory employee COVID-19 vaccinations.

Alexandria Attorney Jimmy Faircloth, Jr. represents the Lourdes employees who filed a lawsuit against the hospital’s vaccine requirement.

The lawsuit was dismissed by a judge due to the hospital’s requirement has not yet taken effect.

Faircloth says the next step is to see if in fact the hospital discharges or disciplines someone for refusing to get vaccinated when the requirement is implemented.

“At this point, they have not and we are going to respect the judge’s decision that she dismissed the case without prejudice,” Faircloth said.

Faircloth says the judge dismissed the initial case without prejudice saying that nobody actually suffered any harm. At the time the case was being heard, the requirement was not in place.

Employees of the medical center have about two months to get fully vaccinated.

“She wanted to wait and see if in fact if Lourdes took action, and they have not,” Faircloth stated.

Attorney Faircloth says at this point the Lourdes case is somewhat in a ‘holding pattern’ to again see if in fact Lourdes enforces the vaccine mandate.

“I haven’t heard of anyone being denied an exemption. I think just about everyone who requested an exemption, or did request an exemption, whether it was for religious or medical reasons or philosophical reasons they were granted the exemption,” Faircloth added.

The statement from Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center regarding a lawsuit possibly being filed after the vaccine requirement deadline reads:

“Our Lady of Lourdes team members have until Dec. 31 to meet our COVID vaccination requirements. We appreciate all those who have worked diligently to be in compliance with our policies.” Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center statement

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.