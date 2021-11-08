How To Write Professional CV For a Teaching Job

State of child care in the U.S. • 1 in every 110 U.S. workers — and 1 in every 55 working women — makes a living in early childhood education and care. • The average family with at least one child under age 5 needs 13% of the family’s income to pay for child care. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services deems child care as affordable at no more than 7% of a family’s income. More than 60% exceed this level for center-based child care, no matter the parents’ marital status, race, age, income or education level. • The total value for the child care services market in the United States was estimated to be $60 billion in 2019. • In 2016, 40% of children under age 6 were cared for solely by their parents, and the remaining 60%—nearly 13 million children—received on average 30 hours of care weekly from a non-parent. • Most for-profit child care facilities operate on profit margins that are usually less than 1%. • 51% of Americans live in neighborhoods classified as child care deserts, which is measured as communities in which the ratio of young children to licensed child care capacity is greater than three. Nearly 60% of Hispanic and Latino families live in neighborhoods that are considered child care deserts and three out of five rural communities are considered child care deserts. Source: “The Economics of Child Care Supply in the United States,” U.S. Department of Treasury, September 2021.

