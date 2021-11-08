CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Viatris raises 2021 revenue expectations after solid third quarter

By David Beard, The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
 5 days ago

MORGANTOWN – Viatris announced Monday that it is raising its estimated 2021 revenue figure based on continued “strong operational performance” in the third quarter of the year. Viat

You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Blink Charging stock soars 10% after jump in quarterly sales

Shares of Blink Charging Co. jumped nearly 10% in the extended session Thursday after the EV-charging company reported third-quarter sales well above Wall Street expectations. Blink said it lost $15.3 million, or 36 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $3.9 million, or 12 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2020. Revenue rose more than 600% to $6.4 million, from $906,000 a year ago. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 28 cents a share on sales of $4.7 million. "We are focused on continuing to grow our owner-operator business model, which differentiates us in the industry, because we not only install and maintain the charging equipment, but we also benefit from its ongoing utilization," Chief Executive Michael D. Farkas said in a statement. "This is an exciting time for Blink as the transition to EV use gains traction, driven by environmental concerns and legislative directives." Blink and other EV-charging companies soared this week on the heels of the passing of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that sets aside some $7.5 billion for EV charging and related. Blink stock had ended the regular trading day up 8%.
STOCKS
nhbr.com

Planet Fitness reports healthy jump in revenues for third quarter

Customers are flocking back to Planet Fitness, resulting in across-the-board growth in revenue, profits, customers and new stores for the Rochester-based gym chain. “I think the headline is, things have bounced back faster than expected,” said chief financial officer Tom Fitzgerald in an earnings call last week. He called the rebound “V- versus U-shape.”
ROCHESTER, NH
businessobserverfl.com

Tech company reports 12% organic revenue growth in third quarter

LAKEWOOD RANCH — Diversified technology firm Roper Technologies grew organic revenue 12% and overall revenue 22% in the third quarter, with the latter hitting $146 billion. “Operationally, Roper delivered another excellent quarter of performance,” says Neil Hunn, Roper Technologies’ president and CEO, in a release. “Organic revenue growth was 12% and was underpinned by continued solid increases in software recurring revenue. In addition, demand was strong across our portfolio and our product businesses executed well through the global supply chain challenges.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
gamingintelligence.com

SciPlay grows third quarter profit despite revenue decline

New York-listed social gaming operator SciPlay has posted a 3 per cent fall in revenue to $146.6m for the third quarter of 2021, despite a record performance from its Gold Fish Casino game. The company attributed the year-on-year decline to an event “isolated” in Jackpot Party Casino, which was partially...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominion Post
NBC Philadelphia

Coinbase Shares Drop After Third-Quarter Revenue Misses Analysts' Estimates

Coinbase reported weaker-than-expected revenue for the third quarter. The number of monthly transacting users dropped from the prior period. Both bitcoin and ethereum hit new all-time highs this week. Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., reported third-quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday and missed analysts' estimates on...
STOCKS
siliconangle.com

Palantir posts 36% revenue growth for third quarter, but stock drops

Palantir Technologies Inc. today reported that its revenue in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 grew by 36% year-over-year, to $392 million, above the $385 million that analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected. The data management and analytics provider’s earnings per share didn’t disappoint either, reaching four cents per share...
STOCKS
casinobeats.com

Raketech reports ‘all-time high’ third quarter revenue

Raketech, the Stockholm-listed company, has lauded its “operationally and financially strong” Q3 results as the firm reported new “all-time high” revenues. Amounting to €9.2m (2020: €4.2m), the results revealed that of the total revenue, 25.6 per cent of it was organic, compared to 3.2 per cent in the year previous, pinpointing the main contributor was its Swedish portfolio of assets and continued growth in markets outside of Europe through Casumba, as well as its network/sub-affiliation sales.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
gamingintelligence.com

Wynn Resorts continues revenue recovery into third quarter

New York-listed casino operator Wynn Resorts continued to see improved performances from its Macau and Las Vegas operations during the third quarter of 2021 as total revenue soared 168 per cent to $994.6m. In Macau, revenue from Wynn Palace increased significantly to $181.3m, up from just $15.7m in the corresponding...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NBC Philadelphia

Roblox Soars as It Reports That Revenue Doubled in Third Quarter

Revenue excluding deferred revenue doubled in the quarter, Roblox said. The pop helped lift Roblox's stock price more than 60% from its debut in March. Shares of video-game company Roblox soared as much as 35% in extended trading on Monday after the company reported third-quarter results that impressed analysts. Here's...
STOCKS
martechseries.com

Five9 Reports Third Quarter Revenue Growth of 38% to a Record $154.3 Million

Five9, Inc., a leading provider of cloud contact center software, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Rob van Nuenen, Co-founder & CEO at Channable. Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results. Revenue for the third quarter of 2021 increased 38% to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
theadvocate.com

Waitr third quarter net income tops $12 million, revenue dips

Waitr posted a profit of $12.3 million in net income in the third quarter, more than doubling its net income from a year ago. On a per-share basis, the Lafayette-based on-demand ordering and delivery service had a net income of 9 cents per share, compared to 4 cents a year ago.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

AMETEK Announces Record Third Quarter Results, Raises 2021 Guidance

BERWYN, PA — AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. AMETEK’s third quarter 2021 sales were a record $1.44 billion, a 28% increase over the third quarter of 2020, with organic sales growth of 17%. Operating income increased 25% to a record $337.6 million and operating margins were 23.4% with strong core operating margin expansion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Heritage Cannabis: Third Consecutive Record Revenue Quarter, Expects Positive 2022 Cash Flow

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) reported Monday that it has achieved its third consecutive record gross revenue quarter. Moreover, the Toronto-based company expects its fourth-quarter revenue to spike between 20-25% above its record third quarter as a result of continued strong sales growth throughout the period. The company also...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Viatris Earnings miss, Revenue beats In Q3

Investing.com - Viatris reported on Monday third quarter earnings that missed analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Viatris announced earnings per share of $0.26 on revenue of $4.54B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.8834 on revenue of $4.39B. Viatris shares are down 26.73% from the beginning of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Billboard

Live Nation Roared Back in Third Quarter With $2.7B Revenue

The company's stock closed at an all-time high Thursday and grew even more in after-hours trading after the earnings were made public. With music fans returning to concerts and festivals, and buying concert tickets for a surge of 2022 concerts, Live Nation’s earnings began the long road to recovery in the third quarter. Revenue increased over 13-fold to $2.7 billion from the prior-year period, and adjusted operating income rose from a $319.2 million loss to a $305.7 million gain, according to the company’s earnings report released Thursday (Nov. 4)
FINANCIAL REPORTS
insideradio.com

Podcast Revenue Soars 184% At iHeart During Third Quarter.

Podcast ad revenue at iHeartMedia catapulted 184% during the quarter as the company says not only did its portfolio of shows grow along with the popularity of podcasting, but so did advertiser demand. Third quarter podcast revenue totaled $64.2 million compared to $22.6 million during the same period a year ago. The company is now on track to have more than $200 million in podcast revenue this year with the business already at $156 million through the first nine months of the year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Announces Third Quarter Revenue, Up Big Over Last Year

They’re good at this. There are a lot of complaints to be made against WWE and a lot of them seem to be quite valid. The company has done quite a few things that make fans shake their heads, but there is one thing that WWE does rather well: make money. WWE has figured out how to make a fortune in wrestling and now we have an idea of what they have been doing as of late.
WWE
Investor's Business Daily

Wayfair Third-Quarter Revenue A Miss As Spending Shifts

Wayfair (W) reported third-quarter earnings early Thursday that missed revenue estimates as pandemic-fueled e-commerce shopping slowed. Wayfair stock fell. The online retailer of home furnishings and goods reported adjusted earnings of 14 cents a share on revenue of $3.1 billion. Analysts expected Wayfair to report earnings of 1 cent a share on revenue of $3.24 billion, according to FactSet. Revenue fell 19% from the year-ago period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
insideradio.com

Radio Revenue Climbs Nearly 40% At Univision In Third Quarter.

Univision reports that radio revenue increased 38.9% to $66.4 million in third quarter 2021, compared to $47.8 million for the same prior period. As advertisers and live events returned, ad revenue for the radio segment increased 37.4% to $63.9 million, compared to $46.5 million one year ago. Univision also cited advocacy revenue and improvements in the services and restaurant categories for the gains, which were partially offset by weakness in the telecommunications categories.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Dominion Post

The Dominion Post

Morgantown, WV
3K+
Followers
134
Post
445K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Dominion Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy