CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Governor Wolf announces that school districts will be able to make their own decisions on facemasks

By Yoselin Person
YourErie
YourErie
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FbLRb_0cqYyU5P00

Governor Tom Wolf has put Pennsylvania’s school mask mandate on the clock.

Governor Wolf announced that the school districts will be able to make their own decisions about facemasks as of January 17th.

Meanwhile, an increasing number of kids receiving the COVID-19 vaccine leaves the question, could things go back to normal soon in schools?

We’re being told that the key to beating this is to get everyone immune, but it is too early to determine how the future of this will look like.

The Pfizer vaccine for ages five to eleven-year-olds continues to roll out in Erie County. So far UPMC Hamot is seeing at least 100 kids so far getting their first dose.

AHN Saint Vincent to host Pfizer vaccine for kids

With Governor Wolf’s move on Monday to leave mask mandates up to the school districts, those districts will have big decisions to make between now and January.

“Right now we’re looking at our options. We’re consulting with the Erie County Department of Health and taking some recommendations to the board,” said Brian Polito, Superintendent of Erie School District.

Meanwhile, Erie County’s infectious disease physician said that having kids maskless at this point is not what he wants to see.

“Unless you have a large number, the vast majority of kids immune, it doesn’t make any sense to have schools unmasked,” said Dr. Howard Nadworny, Infectious Disease Physician, Erie County Health Department.

Yet the Emergency Services Director of UPMC Hamot, Jason Chenault, said that the rollout is the start of immunity within the population.

Where can I get my kids vaccinated for covid locally?

Chenault advises parents to not worry about the vaccine for their child.

“One third of the adult dose. So we did have to make some special considerations to make sure that we’re making it safe for children to get the vaccine,” said Jason Chenault, Emergency Services Senior Director at UPMC Hamot.

So how close are we to being back to normal?

“This is probably a long way from being over unless we really accelerate the number of people that can be made immune by the vaccination. I think that’s really our way out,” said Dr. Nadworny.

Dr. Nadworny said that it is going to take at least four weeks for children to get fully vaccinated, and those will be the kids getting their shots right now.

Coronavirus: Erie County reports 506 new cases of COVID-19 over three days

We’re told that all school districts in the area have until January 17th to come up with a final decision on the new mask policy.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 2

Related
YourErie

Hospitals to review and comply with COVID-19 vaccine mandate

10 Western Pennsylvania health systems, including the parent companies for both UPMC Hamot and AHN Saint Vincent have agreed to follow the federal mandate to have staff members get their COVID-19 shots by January 4th. Staff members who do not comply and do not get waivers for religious or medical reasons can be terminated. It’s […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Millcreek School district responds to Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania’s recent mask decision

In a recent letter to families and staff of the Millcreek School District, the Millcreek School District released a response to the recent decision made by the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania regarding the requirements of face masks with in the K-12 setting. Since the announcement was made, the school district has been collaborating with legal […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Erie County, PA
Government
Erie County, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Erie County, PA
YourErie

Erie School District looking to end financial watch status

The Erie School District is hoping to get off the state’s financial radar. During the meeting, the school board unanimously passed a measure asking the Secretary of Education to take the district off of financial watch status. They have been under the state’s financial watch since September 2016. At that time, the district was facing […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Demolition continues for Quin-T and Erie Malleable Iron plant building

The demolition continues for the Quin-T and Erie Malleable Iron plant building. According to the CEO of the Erie County Redevelopment Authority, construction workers are still removing asbestos and hazardous material from the buildings. The hope is to have the next steps laid out after Thanksgiving for both sites. For news delivered right to you, subscribe […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Weather#Emergency Services#Erie School District#Upmc
YourErie

Mayor Schember Administration outlines proposal for ARP fund distribution

The Schember administration and small business owners are hoping Erie City Council approves $20 million in ARP funds. They believe the money will move Erie forward by helping businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. But will the plan gets the okay from council? It’s a big money request that the Schember Administration believes will bring […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
YourErie

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announces victories in cases against out-of-state car title lenders

On November 10th, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced victories in two separate lawsuits involving Delaware-based car title lenders that were making loans to Pennsylvania residents. These victories will help provide financial relief to consumers and hold companies that do business in Pennsylvania accountable to state law. The Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas issued a Judgment […]
POLITICS
YourErie

Coronavirus: State reports 10,848 new COVID-19 cases over two days; 72.8% of citizens 12 and older fully vaccinated

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 10,848 new positive cases of COVID-19 between 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, bringing the statewide total to 1,618,870. The department is also reporting 91 new deaths, for a statewide total of 32,279 deaths. There are 2,609 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YourErie

Erie County Veterans Ceremony takes place outside of courthouse

Erie County employees gathered Wednesday afternoon to honor veterans outside of the Erie County Courthouse. The annual Erie County Veterans ceremony took place outside of the Erie County Courthouse. The ceremony honored the 17,000 veterans that live in Erie County. The Erie County Director of Veterans Affairs says it’s important to remember. “It’s the one […]
YourErie

Hagen History Center names interim executive director

On Friday, the Board of Directors at the Erie County Historical Society-Hagen History Center announced Mark Squeglia has been appointed the interim executive director. Squeglia will serve as the Hagen History Center leader until a permanent replacement is found for George Deutsch, who will retire Dec. 31. A national search is currently underway. “Mark loves […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Electronic and hazardous waste collection events canceled in Erie County

On Thursday, Erie County Recycling announced all county-sponsored household hazardous waste (HHW) and E-waste collection events are canceled until further notice. This includes two events at 1624 Filmore Ave on Nov. 13 and Dec. 11. Illegal dumping will be prosecuted, and Millcreek Police will be monitoring the Filmore location. Erie County Recycling is working to […]
YourErie

YourErie

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
355K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy