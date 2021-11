The gorgeous weather held out for another weekend as competitors and their fans from all over the state took to the 5,000-meter circuit on Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. For the runners who have been here before or the ones competing for the first time there’s nothing quite like having 10,000-plus fans lined up along the route cheering you on. It can propel you to heights you’ve never reached, or the rocket fuel of adrenaline can zap you and you are left wondering how it all went wrong. Age, gender, or experience doesn’t matter. The state meet is just a different beast.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO