Public documents tie Elon Musk associate to hundreds of acres near Tesla

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — Elon Musk ’s assemblage of land in eastern Travis County appears to be growing.

Public documents show that a group called Horse Ranch LLC purchased up to 620 acres across the Colorado River earlier this year, just across the Colorado River from the the rising $1.1. billion Tesla Inc. gigafactory .

It was unclear by publication time what the additional acreage will be used for, though the land purchases provide some idea of just how large Musk’s plans are for the area — he’s already amassed more than 2,500 acres on the other side of the river — as the world’s richest person continues to grow roots in Central Texas.

Musk recently announced that Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) would relocate its headquarters to Austin from Palo Alto, California, and his other companies — tunneling startup The Boring Company, brain implant startup Neuralink Corp. and space exploration company SpaceX — are increasingly running operations through the region.

