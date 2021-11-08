Road closures at 10th and State Streets continue to be an obstacle for drivers in Downtown Erie.

First Energy is taking steps to repair several manholes and electric cables after an underground fire destroyed a transformer back on September 28th.

Here is more on what drivers can expect in the next few months.

First Energy representatives said that they are hoping to expand lanes on State Street by the end of the month.

First Energy is hiring contractors to repair underground electric cables and manholes after a fire destroyed an underground transformer that sources electricity for many downtown businesses.

One business owner said that while power has been restored, he hopes more lanes on State Street will reopen.

“When we first reopened, there was a lot of curiosity. Plus we have quite a bit of walk in trade, but now that the weather is turning you can’t park like normal and that’s causing an issue,” said Larry Franco, Owner of Franco’s Cafe.

One representative from First Energy said that more lanes on State Street could soon reopen, however while contractors are trying to put in new cement underground, they were running into unmarked utility lines including water and gas lines.

The representative said that this has made it more difficult to excavate and remove the underground concrete.

“It’s a matter of fixing what was damaged, fixing the vaults themselves, fixing the wires and putting in a new manhole with the wires in there. So if something like that were to happen again in the future not everything is impacted at the same time,” said Todd Meyers, Spokesperson.

Another project that First Energy is hoping to complete in the next few months is reconstructing a manhole on 10th Street.

“We’ll be putting in a new man hole. That means excavating a new space under State Street not far from it. It is very close to where that volt is so we’ll be putting a new space underground,” said “Meyers.

