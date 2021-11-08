CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MRC: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Laredo Morning Times
 5 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) _ MRC Global Inc. (MRC) on Monday reported a loss of $11 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis,...

www.lmtonline.com

Cheddar News

AI Lending Platform Upstart CEO on Q3 Earnings, Customer Growth

David Girouard, CEO of Upstart, an artificial intelligence lending platform, joined Cheddar to discuss Q3 earnings, noting growth in revenue and profits as more banks, credit unions, and car dealerships use Upstart tech. He also reflected on how his fintech company is working to help people with low credit or no credit secure access to credit and loans.
MarketWatch

Blink Charging stock soars 10% after jump in quarterly sales

Shares of Blink Charging Co. jumped nearly 10% in the extended session Thursday after the EV-charging company reported third-quarter sales well above Wall Street expectations. Blink said it lost $15.3 million, or 36 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $3.9 million, or 12 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2020. Revenue rose more than 600% to $6.4 million, from $906,000 a year ago. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 28 cents a share on sales of $4.7 million. "We are focused on continuing to grow our owner-operator business model, which differentiates us in the industry, because we not only install and maintain the charging equipment, but we also benefit from its ongoing utilization," Chief Executive Michael D. Farkas said in a statement. "This is an exciting time for Blink as the transition to EV use gains traction, driven by environmental concerns and legislative directives." Blink and other EV-charging companies soared this week on the heels of the passing of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that sets aside some $7.5 billion for EV charging and related. Blink stock had ended the regular trading day up 8%.
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slipped 1.37% to $225.82 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.52% to 15,704.28 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $271.67 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
Investor's Business Daily

Stocks To Watch: CNX Resources Corp Sees RS Rating Rise To 83

CNX Resources Corp (CNX) saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Friday, with an increase from 76 to 83. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. This unique rating measures technical performance by showing...
The Motley Fool

1 Explosive Fintech Stock Set to Crush the Market

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) leans on artificial intelligence to help merchants identify and combat e-commerce fraud. Since going public earlier this year, the stock has fallen 50% from its high, but investors shouldn't count this company out just yet. In this Backstage Pass video, which was recorded on Oct. 27, 2021, Motley...
The Motley Fool

2 Top Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Is Sleeping On

Atlantica pays a sustainable dividend. Medical Properties has healthy growth ahead. Most dividend stocks have rallied this year. That's one reason why the dividend yield on the S&P 500 is below 1.3% these days, its lowest level in two decades. However, while most dividend stocks are higher, compressing their yields,...
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) rose 2.00% to $2,973.56 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $38.74 below its 52-week high ($3,012.30), which the company reached on November 8th.
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rallied 1.29% to $336.72 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. closed $2.07 short of its 52-week high ($338.79), which the company reached on November 5th.
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy and Forget About

Thermo Fisher is a growth beast that has produced returns of more than 1,100% in 10 years. Costco's latest monthly sales suggest that the company is still building on already strong numbers. Both businesses are profitable, safe investments that investors can own over the long term. Investing isn't something that...
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For November 12, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion before the opening bell. Spectrum Brands shares rose 0.6% to $94.60 in after-hours trading. Flowers Foods, Inc....
