Chase Bryant to perform at Tulip Time 2022

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Country music singer-songwriter Chase Bryant will headline next spring’s Tulip Time Festival, organizers announced Monday.

He will perform at the Holland Civic Center May 14.

Bryant has performed alongside big country stars including Brantley Gilbert and Tim McGraw.

“In honor of Tulip Time’s comeback year, we hope Chase’s journey of bringing creativity and beauty out of darkness will be an inspiration for all,” Tulip Time Executive Director Gwen Auwerda said in a statement. “We’re coming back strong this spring, and Chase’s vulnerable voice speaks of the truth and joy that can be found in the aftermath of difficulty. We’re excited for Tulip Time goers to relax and enjoy a night of fun.”

Tickets go on sale Tuesday on the Tulip Time website , in person at the Tulip Time Festival box office at 42 West 8th St. near S. River Avenue in Holland or by calling 800.822.2770.

Tulip Time 2022 will run May 7 through May 15.

