Girl rescued in U.S. after using TikTok domestic violence hand signal

Soldiers toting shotguns took up positions Sunday outside a prison in Ecuador where a riot left at least 68 dead before authorities said they regained control of the overcrowded facility. The prison in Guayaquil was reported quiet, as soldiers -- barred by law from going inside the prison -- backed up police, who established a security perimeter around the same penitentiary where 119 prisoners died in a riot in September, some of them decapitated. This time, fighting between rival prison gangs linked to drug trafficking rings first broke out Friday night, with images on social media showing gruesome shots of prisoners beating and setting fire to bloodied bodies. Authorities said they eventually restored control, but more attacks were reported Saturday evening in a different part of the prison.

ADVOCACY ・ 4 HOURS AGO