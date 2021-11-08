CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Thunder's Paul Watson: Solid shooting versus Stars

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Watson had 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two rebounds and an...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
thespun.com

LeBron James Lookalike Has NBA Fans Losing Their Minds

Sunday night, a photo of a LeBron James lookalike went viral on social media, during the Lakers’ win over the Rockets at Staples Center. While LeBron was on the floor, with the Lakers up on the Rockets, 40-24, a man who looks stunningly similar to LeBron appeared in the background.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Watson
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Call Out Kendrick Perkins After He Selected 5 Toughest Players In The NBA: "Jokic Literally Grew Up In A War Zone And Survived Multiple NATO Bombings But He’s Not Tough?"

The recent altercations in the NBA have given room for pundits to give their two cents on who the tough players are in the league, and Kendrick Perkins took the opportunity to say his piece. What birthed this conversation was the squabble between reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salt Lake City Stars#Fg
fadeawayworld.net

The Blockbuster Trade That Could Save The Boston Celtics And Free Damian Lillard

Two teams that receive a ton of interest on a weekly basis are the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers. The Celtics are one of the most storied franchises in American sports, having some of the greatest teams come together in Boston including the Bill Russell-led squads that won multiple championships. But the last time the franchise won a title was in 2008, meaning 13 empty seasons have passed.
NBA
Reuters

Late push gets Paul George, Clippers past Thunder

EditorsNote: changes to “Terance” in third graf. The Los Angeles Clippers overcame another tough shooting night, coming from behind to defeat the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder 99-94 on Monday night. The Clippers trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half but surged ahead of the youthful Thunder...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
G League
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Heat Nation

Jimmy Butler hilariously trolls DeMar DeRozan with latest Instagram post

Miami Heat veteran Jimmy Butler used social media to troll DeMar DeRozan, who’s having another solid year with his new team, the Chicago Bulls. Butler’s comment seems to be a show of support for the 32-year-old DeRozan, who’s had to deal with criticism about whether he is still capable of performing at a high level.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Michael Jordan gets frustrated after Kelly Oubre Jr makes wrong decision in Hornets vs Knicks

It would be safe to say that Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan could have been even more angry with Kelly Oubre Jr after the latter’s decision making could have cost the team a huge loss against New York Knicks. Now to those who are not aware why the owner of the Charlotte Hornets was angry at Oubre, the 25-years-old decided to take matters in his own hand with precious little time remaining to see off the game.
NBA
thespun.com

NBA World Reacts To Friday’s LeBron James News

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the favorites to take home the title. However, 13 games into the season, the Lakers look more like a fringe playoff team than a true contender. Part of that is due to poor play, but a significant part is the absence of LeBron James.
NBA
Yardbarker

Steve Kerr’s blunt response to Lakers letting Alex Caruso go

The Los Angeles Lakers’ decision to let Alex Caruso leave this offseason was met with much criticism at the time. In hindsight, the move was even worse than originally believed. Caruso currently leads the league in steals with 2.5 per game, all while playing just 27.2 minutes per game. Nobody...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy