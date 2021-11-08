Thunder's Paul Watson: Solid shooting versus Stars

The Los Angeles Lakers received a vintage Russell Westbrook performance on Tuesday night against the San Antonio Spurs. He had easily his best game in purple and gold, as he finally got going after struggling for a few weeks. Westbrook finished the game with 33 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists,...
Sunday night, a photo of a LeBron James lookalike went viral on social media, during the Lakers’ win over the Rockets at Staples Center. While LeBron was on the floor, with the Lakers up on the Rockets, 40-24, a man who looks stunningly similar to LeBron appeared in the background.
After shooting just 5/21 in a win against the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry started on fire against the LA Clippers on Thursday night. His offensive explosion had the NBA world buzzing all night. Steph Curry started off the game perfect from the...
Damian Lillard recently reassured Portland Trail Blazers fans that he has given no thought to requesting a trade. He has, however, spoken openly about wanting the team to improve the roster around him, and the star point guard apparently has a plan in mind for how the Blazers can do that.
The recent altercations in the NBA have given room for pundits to give their two cents on who the tough players are in the league, and Kendrick Perkins took the opportunity to say his piece. What birthed this conversation was the squabble between reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris.
GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) – New reports indicate that a teenager involved in a violent incident during a girl’s basketball tournament last week has committed a similar offense on at least one other occasion. The girl, who cannot be named as she is a minor, can be seen charging and hitting...
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard understands the sentiments of those questioning why he’s in the Top 75 list over the likes of Dwight Howard, Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter and other NBA legends. However, he wants his detractors to know one thing: he wasn’t the one who made the list!
New Orleans Pelicans executive vice president David Griffin had a confrontation with Alvin Gentry, their former coach, after a recent game against the Sacramento Kings, per Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer. Griffin fired Gentry at the end of the 2019-20 season, following the Pelicans' disappointing showing in the NBA bubble, and...
Two teams that receive a ton of interest on a weekly basis are the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers. The Celtics are one of the most storied franchises in American sports, having some of the greatest teams come together in Boston including the Bill Russell-led squads that won multiple championships. But the last time the franchise won a title was in 2008, meaning 13 empty seasons have passed.
EditorsNote: changes to “Terance” in third graf. The Los Angeles Clippers overcame another tough shooting night, coming from behind to defeat the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder 99-94 on Monday night. The Clippers trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half but surged ahead of the youthful Thunder...
LeBron James is not one to hold back his tongue when he sees a fellow hooper balling out. On this occasion, Bronny James is on the receiving end of LBJ's praises as he reacted to a video of the teenager throwing it down with authority. "Scary hours coming soon!" Those...
Miami Heat veteran Jimmy Butler used social media to troll DeMar DeRozan, who’s having another solid year with his new team, the Chicago Bulls. Butler’s comment seems to be a show of support for the 32-year-old DeRozan, who’s had to deal with criticism about whether he is still capable of performing at a high level.
It would be safe to say that Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan could have been even more angry with Kelly Oubre Jr after the latter’s decision making could have cost the team a huge loss against New York Knicks. Now to those who are not aware why the owner of the Charlotte Hornets was angry at Oubre, the 25-years-old decided to take matters in his own hand with precious little time remaining to see off the game.
It remains unclear what caused the issue, but Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole have moved past their verbal altercation that took place on the Warriors bench on Wednesday. “They hashed it out afterward,” Kerr said on Thursday. “They’re good. “One of the things...
Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem typically doesn’t see a whole lot of game action at this stage of his career. However, in a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this week, the 41-year-old actually got some meaningful minutes. With multiple Heat big men in foul trouble, Miami called on Haslem to check in.
The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the favorites to take home the title. However, 13 games into the season, the Lakers look more like a fringe playoff team than a true contender. Part of that is due to poor play, but a significant part is the absence of LeBron James.
Scottie Pippen's memoir 'Unguardable' is finally out, and we're learning how he really felt about Michael Jordan during these years. The former small forward seemed to have a pretty good relationship with MJ during their time in Chicago, but Scottie has made sure to shut that down. A couple of...
Ben Simmons is still not playing with the Philadelphia 76ers after a chaotic 2021 playoffs and offseason that saw their relationship fall through the cracks. While Ben has returned to the team, all the signs point that they are heading to a breakup. Several fans and experts have blamed Simmons...
The Los Angeles Lakers’ decision to let Alex Caruso leave this offseason was met with much criticism at the time. In hindsight, the move was even worse than originally believed. Caruso currently leads the league in steals with 2.5 per game, all while playing just 27.2 minutes per game. Nobody...
