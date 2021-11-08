$100,000 worth of goods stolen in Tekonsha

Two people are wanted after a break-in at Aim High Meds after $100,000 worth of goods were stolen.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office two people, likely white men, removed the ceiling of Aim High Meds and stole $100,000 dollars worth of merchandise.

Calhoun County Sheriffs Office

One of the suspects was wearing white hoodies with the design of a face with Black around the eyes, sagging pants with a belt, and black gym shoes at the time of the break-in while the other was wearing a white or light gray hoodie and pants with white sneakers.

Those with information are asked to contact Dep. Misane at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 781-0880 or Calhoun County Dispatch 781-0911.

