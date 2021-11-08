CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veterans Day: A Day Worth Remembering

By Alan Helgeson
 6 days ago
November 11th is Veterans Day and a time to be thankful. A few weeks ago, my wife and I were in Washington DC where my wife competed and finished her first marathon - the Marine Corp Marathon - along with 30,000 of her closest running friends. I was so proud to...

CBS DFW

‘He Deserved Better Than This’: North Texas Cemetery Where Mostly Black Veterans Are Buried Remains In Disrepair

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – They served with dignity but some say their final resting place is a disgrace. A civil rights group in Grand Prairie is frustrated that a cemetery for mostly Black veterans has been turned down for government funding that would honor veterans buried in unmarked or damaged gravesites. There are nearly 100 mostly Black veterans buried at Antioch Life Park Cemetery just across the lake from DFW National Cemetery. But the two burial grounds for American heroes could not be more different. Army veteran Ray Lucas knows his friend is buried here, but there’s nothing to mark the grave of...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Where and when to attend Veterans Day commemorative events in Fort Worth, Arlington

The Tarrant County Veterans Council will hold a parade for Veterans Day on Nov. 11 at Panther Island Pavilion, marking the 102nd annual Veterans Day observance in Fort Worth. The Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade will start at 11 a.m. at Panther Island Pavilion located at 395 Purcey Street in Fort Worth. According to the Visit Fort Worth web page, the parade is free.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS Denver

Veterans Day In Colorado Honors Those Who Served

(CBS4)– There were tributes across the state on Thursday, Veterans Day, honoring Coloradans who served. Drivers who traveled Interstate 25 near the Belleview exit saw a salute with American Flags. (credit: CBS) The man behind the tribute, Michael Martin, is a former Marine. He and his buddies set up the flags every year to honor veterans and those who gave their lives serving this country. (credit: CBS) “Freedom is everything and boy… people sacrifice everything, mentally, physically, and actually gave their lives and limbs to keep this country free and we owe it to them to be honorable and be good citizens and do the right thing,” said Martin. Martin said the Flag Guys also display the flags on other days like 9/11 and Memorial Day. (credit: CBS) In Loveland, people lined the streets and waved flags for a Veterans Day parade. A classic fire engine led the way along with an honor guard. There were also floats honoring veterans, classic cars and the Mountain View High School marching band. (credit: CBS)
COLORADO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Veterans Day Parade In Downtown Pittsburgh Promotes Camaraderie And Friendship

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Those who served say the Veterans Day parade in downtown Pittsburgh always gives them a special feeling, especially this year. Marching to the beat of drums with American flags brought back wartime memories for many veterans on Thursday. “I’m proud as can be. I served in the 82nd Airborne Division. I jumped out of an airplane 27 times like I was nuts or something,” said Michael Murphy, the deputy commander of the Pennsylvania American Legion. (Photo Credit: KDKA) For Murphy, the memories are crystal clear. He said experiencing the parade is an important time for him. “We did not have a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WNCT

Veterans Day event in Jacksonville thanks, remembers those who served

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The annual Veterans Ceremony sponsored by the Disabled American Veterans of Onslow County Chapter 16 took place on Thursday.  “They volunteer to give every bit of being to make sure that we have a free country, a country that we can do anything we like to do, thanks to the constitution,” said Commander of Disabled American Veterans of […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
CBS Boston

100-Year-Old World War II Vet Shares His Story On Veterans Day

MARLBORO (CBS) – More than 80 residents at the New Horizons assisted living facility in Marlboro are veterans and consider Veterans Day special, but one is older than the holiday itself. One-hundred-year-old Arthur Butler told WBZ-TV about his time in the service during World War II and all about being stationed in Texas and then California. “I was very fortunate I stayed there a year. I had a good day job. Just like being home. Get up in the morning. Come back. That’s the coolest summer I ever spent,” Butler said. One-hundred-year-old Arthur Butler served in World War II. (WBZ-TV) From there, Butler got...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Fox News

Rep. Brian Mast: My Veterans Day message - Service is worth it

In September of 2010, I woke up in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. I looked down at the end of the bed where my feet should have been, and they weren’t there. I had lost both my legs, a finger, and part of my arm after an improvised explosive device (IED) went off beneath my feet in Afghanistan.
MILITARY
Register Citizen

Fairfield remembers Medal of Honor recipient at Veterans Day ceremony

FAIRFIELD — Early in the morning on April 18, 1945, Lt. Michael Daly lead his company through the wreckage of Nuremberg, Germany when heavy machine gun fire caught his unit in an exposed position. What he did next resulted in Daly being awarded the country’s highest military decoration — the...
FAIRFIELD, CT
CBS Denver

‘Thrill Of My Life’: WWII Colorado Veteran Don ‘Whip’ Whipple Witnessed Flag Raising On Iwo Jima

(CBS4) – The raising of the flag on Iwo Jima is considered one of the most iconic images from World War II. A 96-year old former Marine in Westminster spent 36 days on the island and witnessed that historic moment. View of members of the United States Marine Corps 5th Division as they raise an American flag on Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima, February 23, 1945. (credit: Joe Rosenthal/Photo 12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Don “Whip” Whipple grew up on a farm in Kansas but knew he wanted to serve in the military. With his parents’ permission, he...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

World War II Veterans Honored With Celebration In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Six World War II veterans in Colorado were honored on Nov. 13 with a tribute performance at Mile Hi Veterans in Denver. The event featured food and music for veterans and their families. One of the veterans honored, Don “Whip” Whipple, recently spoke with CBS4 This Morning Anchor Michelle Griego about his service. The 96-year old former Marine in Westminster spent 36 days on the island of Iwo Jima and witnessed the historic raising of the American flag on Feb. 23, 1945. (credit: CBS) Whipple was tasked with directing artillery fire and he was quickly told to head to Mt...
DENVER, CO
Moon Walker

Her Property Made her the Richest Black Girl in America

Born as the daughter of Joseph and Rose Rector in 1902, Sarah Rector rose from humble beginnings to reportedly become the wealthiest black girl in the nation at the age of 11. Well, it all started with the Dawes Allotment Act of 1887. Sarah’s grandparents had fought with the Union Army in the Civil war and were freedmen. Freedmen like Sarah’s grandparents as well as their children were eligible for land allotments.
California Democrat

Lt. Robert Elwell, hero of Korean War, killed in National Guard training in 1963

In 1963, Linda Pettigrew had only recently turned 5 years old when notice was received her father had been killed while serving in the Missouri National Guard. A mere 30 years old, he had already served in the Korean War, earned a Purple Heart and once held the distinction of being the youngest master sergeant in the U.S. Army.
MILITARY
millardccp.com

Vietnam veteran recounts military service

Manley Anthony Abbott—Tony to his friends and family—never saw the ugly face of combat, but the thought of it never left his mind. Tony was born in Delta but raised in Clearfield, where his father, Manley, worked at Hill Air Force Base. Serving in the armed forces has been a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
