Veterans Day: A Day Worth Remembering

(CBS4)– There were tributes across the state on Thursday, Veterans Day, honoring Coloradans who served. Drivers who traveled Interstate 25 near the Belleview exit saw a salute with American Flags. (credit: CBS) The man behind the tribute, Michael Martin, is a former Marine. He and his buddies set up the flags every year to honor veterans and those who gave their lives serving this country. (credit: CBS) “Freedom is everything and boy… people sacrifice everything, mentally, physically, and actually gave their lives and limbs to keep this country free and we owe it to them to be honorable and be good citizens and do the right thing,” said Martin. Martin said the Flag Guys also display the flags on other days like 9/11 and Memorial Day. (credit: CBS) In Loveland, people lined the streets and waved flags for a Veterans Day parade. A classic fire engine led the way along with an honor guard. There were also floats honoring veterans, classic cars and the Mountain View High School marching band. (credit: CBS)

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO