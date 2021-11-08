Meet the Pet of the Week: Pamela

MADISON, Wis. — This week’s Pet of the Week is Pamela, transferred to the Dane County Human Society from an overcrowded shelter in Alabama.

Pamela is a shy 2-year-old looking for a patient family. She likes to snuggle when she’s comfortable, enjoys the outdoors and likes turkey lunch meat. The best home for Pamela would have family members that are teenagers or older.

