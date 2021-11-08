Police Log: 11-9-21

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Juan Diaz , 26, of 133 Washington St., was arrested and charged with OUI liquor (second offense) at 4:02 a.m. Monday.

Antoine Kelly , 43, of 226 South Huntington Ave., Boston, was arrested and charged with violating the open container law at 3:16 p.m. Sunday.

Justice Robinson , 21, of 244 Manchester St., Mattapan, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct at 6:55 a.m. Sunday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 3:42 p.m. Sunday at Cliff and Walnut streets; at 6:38 p.m. Sunday at Chestnut and Maple streets; at 7:25 p.m. Sunday at 328 Broadway; at 7:42 p.m. Sunday at Ida and River streets; at 8:31 p.m. Sunday at 301 Cedar Brook Road; at 9:07 p.m. Sunday at 13 French St.; at 10:02 p.m. Sunday at 758 Boston St.; at 12:26 a.m. Monday at 14 Essex St.; at 7:41 a.m. Monday at Lynn Shore Drive and Prescott Road; at 8:37 a.m. Monday at 96 Washington St.; at 10 a.m. Monday at Cleveland Street and Western Avenue.

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 6:26 p.m. Sunday at 92 Laighton St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 6:16 a.m. Monday at Boston and Cedar streets.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery at 7:26 a.m. Monday at 50 Andrew St.

A report of an assault at 9:30 a.m. Monday at Classical High School at 235 O’Callaghan Way.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 10:34 a.m. Monday at 29 Green St.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 12:06 a.m. Sunday at Jimmy’s Discount Liquors at 837 Western Ave.; at 4:10 p.m. Sunday at YMCA at 20 Neptune Blvd.; at 9:49 a.m. Monday at the front desk of 20 Surfside Road.

LYNNFIELD

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 9:03 a.m. Monday at 199 Salem St. and 511 Walnut St. One person was taken to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 1:28 p.m. at 425 Walnut St. and 425 Market St.; at 1:16 a.m. Wednesday near Kelly Nissan on N Broadway; at 3:07 p.m. Thursday at 584 Main St.; at 2:32 p.m. Saturday on Market Street.

A motor vehicle crash with injury was reported at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday on I-95 northbound, Exit 61.

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 9:59 a.m. Saturday at 976 Summer St.; at 5:39 p.m. Sunday on Salem Street.

Complaints

A hunting complaint was reported at 4:34 p.m. Monday on Kimberly Terrace. A caller reported a hunter was in the woods. Police were unable to locate.

A report of a suspicious person at 2:10 p.m. Thursday at Kernwood Liquor at 12 Salem St. A caller reported a suspicious man had been in the parking lot for several hours. Police reported the man was a delivery driver for Countryside Deli.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 6:20 p.m. Monday at American Eagle Outfitters at 740 Market St.

A report of a motor vehicle theft at 9:03 p.m. Monday at Flagship Motors at 385 N Broadway.

MARBLEHEAD



Arrests

David Kirk Ellison , 43, of 101 Colonial Drive, Apt. 161, Ipswich, was arrested and charged with OUI liquor (second offense), marked lanes violation, and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle at 5:49 p.m. Friday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 7:36 a.m. Thursday on Lime Street.

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 9:34 a.m. Thursday on Ocean Avenue; at 1:47 a.m. Friday on Atlantic Avenue.

Breaking and Entering

A report of an unlocked car entered at 8:24 a.m. Friday on Glendale Road.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 3 p.m. on Pleasant Street.

A report of a man with a gun in a holster at 9:33 a.m. Saturday on Paradise Road.

A report of suspicious activity at 8:38 p.m. Sunday on Pleasant Street.

Theft

A report of a larceny/forgery/fraud at 6:45 p.m. Sunday on Pleasant Street.

NAHANT



Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 8:17 a.m. Friday at Little Nahant and Howe roads.

PEABODY



Arrests

Jon Mark Kimball , 56, of 32 Broadway, Apt. 7, Beverly, was arrested and charged with OUI liquor, leaving the scene of property damage, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle at 5:41 p.m. Saturday.

Stephen J. Livingstone , 28, of 235 Parkland Ave., Lynn, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense), marked lanes violation, and operator improperly using a mobile phone at 10:02 p.m. Sunday.

George Constantine Moustakis , 35, of 14 Columbia Road, Danvers, was arrested and charged with three counts of assault and battery on a family/household member; intimidating a witness, juror, police officer or court official; and malicious destruction of property under $1,200 at 1:14 a.m. Sunday.

Adam C. Wetson , 40, of 6 Foster St., Apt. 2, Salem, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense), Class B drug possession with intent to distribute, Class E drug possession (subsequent offense), Class D drug possession, motor vehicle operator refuses to identify self, and on four warrants at 11:13 p.m. Friday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 4:28 p.m. Friday on Crowninshield Street; at 5:51 p.m. Friday at 85 Lowell St.; at 10:33 p.m. Friday at 5 Lexington Ave.; at 11:32 a.m. Saturday at 139 Lowell St.; at 10:46 p.m. Saturday at Domino’s Pizza at 1 Andover St.; at 11:23 a.m. Sunday at 2 Perkins St. and 82 Lowell St.; at 11:47 a.m. Sunday at New England Meat Market at 60-62 Walnut St.; at 4:10 p.m. Sunday at 115 Main St. and 2 Holten St.

A motor vehicle crash with the driver under the influence of liquor was reported at 5:41 p.m. Saturday at Dunkin’ Donuts at 3 Central St. A 56-year-old man from Beverly was arrested (see arrests).

One person was taken to Salem Hospital after a two-car crash was reported at 8:38 a.m. Sunday at 137 Lowell St. and 91 Endicott St.

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 11:17 a.m. Sunday at SpringHill Suites at 43 Newbury St.; at 8:57 a.m. Monday at 7 Ledgewood Way.

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 6:36 p.m. Sunday at 16 Washington St. and 2 Sewall St. Brian Richard Petruccelli, 25, of 71 Maple St., West Newbury, was issued a summons for leaving the scene of property damage.

Complaints

A report of gunshots at 7:03 a.m. Saturday on Lisa Road. A caller reported hearing gunshots and thought someone was hunting in the woods nearby. An officer checked the area and thought the noise was from a nail gun being used nearby.

A report of suspicious activity at 3:03 p.m. Sunday at Five Corners at 43 Lake St. A caller reported another driver had shown a badge and tried to have him pulled over. He said the other driver was not in a marked vehicle and was not in uniform. The caller had pulled into 24 Lake St. and said the other driver had banged on his window before leaving the area. An officer responded to check the area; the suspect vehicle was described as a black Ford.

Fire

A report of a vehicle on fire at 10:29 p.m. Sunday at 6 Dennis St. and 29 Tracey St. Police reported the fire may have been intentionally set; the department’s criminal investigation section was notified.

