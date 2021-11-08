Lynn takes aim at language barrier

City of Lynn Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer Faustina Cuevas made a compelling argument for why the city should spend $800,000 over the next three years on helping residents overcome the language barriers that keep them from accessing city services, as well as health care and housing.

Cuevas’ research, with help from city Chief Financial Officer Michael Bertino, convinced city councilors on Oct. 26 to commit money to the Language Engagement Specialist Initiative.

The money will pay salaries for five experienced translators who will divide their time between City Hall and meetings with residents seeking services. They will be fluent in Arabic, Bengali, Haitian Creole, Khmer, Portuguese, and Spanish.

The city is soliciting proposals from organizations interested in providing the translation services.

The wide array of languages reflects a problem highlighted by Cuevas’ research: When it comes to language proficiency, municipal services aren’t keeping up with a city that draws people from around the world.

No Lynn resident should wander City Hall’s corridors in search of someone who can communicate with them. Language barriers should not bar people from expediting housing and health care needs.

“It is long overdue,” said Cuevas, who was hired in June.

We agree.

The $800,000 city commitment to smashing Lynn’s city-service language barrier is also intended to meet another important goal: The American Rescue Plan Act money, which will bring millions of federal dollars into the city, requires community outreach and engagement.

There is a flip side to this requirement: Additional federal money provided to the city can help pay for sustaining language-engagement services.

The city took an important step in the wake of George Floyd’s May 2020 murder by creating the diversity, equity, and inclusion officer job and committing to give all Lynn residents a voice in seeking city services.

It is apparent Cuevas wasted no time using her authority to initiate positive change in Lynn.