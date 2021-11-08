CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peabody, MA

Burlington Stores donates $5k to Peabody elementary school

By Hannah Chadwick
 5 days ago
PEABODY — Burlington Stores celebrated the opening of its new Peabody location with an announcement that it has made a $5,000 donation to the John E. McCarthy Elementary School, also in Peabody.

Principal Michelle Zottoli expressed her gratitude for the generous gift.

“The McCarthy School is very grateful for the donation; the donation is going directly to the classroom to support and enhance teaching and learning,” Zottoli said Monday. “The students are also very excited to have these new materials that the teachers will be purchasing for them.”

The funds were made possible through Burlington’s partnership with AdoptAClassroom, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide schoolchildren with the tools and materials they need to learn and succeed in school. The organization helps match donors and sponsors to provide funding opportunities for preschool through grade 12 schools.

“We donated $5,000 to the McCarthy Elementary School, which is going mostly to the preschool program, but the school decides where they think it should be,” said Burlington Stores District Manager Jana Minio. “They can put it where it’s needed more.”

Burlington Stores is a national retailer formerly known as the Burlington Coat Factory. The new store is located near its original location at Peabody Place Plaza at 300 Andover St., near the Danvers and Peabody line.

Burlington Stores CEO Michael O’Sullivan said the new space will feature an updated, clean design, making it easy for customers to easily navigate and find merchandise at great prices.

“Our goal is to continue to offer communities great values on brand-name merchandise for the entire family and home,” said O’Sullivan. “We look forward to providing local customers with a refreshed shopping experience through which they can discover fantastic prices on a wide range of products. We know they will love the deals.”

Minio says the new location is hiring, and suggests that anyone interested should check out their website for more details: https://burlingtonstores.jobs .

