A woman turned her ex's cheating apology into a viral TikTok song with a sad violin accompaniment

By Julia Naftulin
 5 days ago
Singer-songwriter Jax and violinist Lindsey Stirling created a viral tune to Jax's ex's apology text. JaxWritesSongs/Insider
  • Jax, a songwriter with 7.7 million TikTok followers, did a dramatic reading of her ex's text-message apology for cheating.
  • Jax had violin player Lindsey Stirling play sad strings as she read for added effect.
  • The video has 2.4 million views and counting. Jax told Insider fans have sent her "hundreds" of their ex's apologies.

Jax, a songwriter known for her TikTok parody tunes, went viral once again, this time for burning her ex in musical fashion.

On November 4, Jax posted a TikTok with violinist Lindsey Stirling, where Stirling played a sad melody as Jax read a text message from her ex-boyfriend, who was trying to repent for cheating. The video has racked up 2.4 million views.

Jax said she wrote the jingle based on texts she rediscovered from an ex a few years back, she told Insider.

"When writing, you kind of always take artistic license to make it work, really just a word here and there. But the song is really pretty close to the actual," Jax told Insider.

Originally, Stirling planned on playing a real tiny violin for the bit, Jax said.

"But we couldn't find an actual one. We decided it would be funny to add really sad violin [music] behind this very lame apology text from an ex," Jax said.

It took the duo three takes to nail the performance because "we literally were laughing hysterically during the first two," said Jax.

"Hey. I know you're probably never going to forgive me for what happened, but I wanted a chance to explain," Jax said in the video while staring directly into the camera. "I know it wasn't right that I 'technically' hooked up with your roommate, but I've been going through a lot and that's not who I am."

Eventually, Stirling and Jax harmonize, singing "I love you so much more than Emily" from Jax's phone. Jax, whose real name is Jackie Miskanic, came in third on American Idol's 14th season and signed to Atlantic Records this year.

After posting the tune, Jax added a callout in the comments, asking viewers to send her their own ex's apology texts.

They've since received hundreds of screenshots from fans and plan to turn the apology texts into a TikTok series.

"Some of these exes are really crazy and the texts are insane. We have so many good ones," Jax said.

