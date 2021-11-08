No. 24 UConn men open season on Tuesday against CCSU

UConn's Dan Hurley begins his fourth season as head coach on Tuesday night when the No. 24 Huskies open their 2021-22 basketball season against Central Connecticut at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs. (AP file photo)

Storrs — UConn coach Dan Hurley looked around an empty Gampel Pavilion on Monday afternoon after practice, thinking about what the atmosphere will be like on opening night.

Fans will be back in force rooting on their Huskies who played last season mostly before either limited crowds or empty buildings due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Several players have never heard the roar of a packed UConn student section.

"A different feeling certainly than last year's opener in terms of your anticipation," Hurley said. "In some ways, it's going to be a little bit weird and a little bit emotional. I've looked around trying to imagine this place being back to what atmospheres like this are, which are just electric and one of the best in college basketball."

No. 24 UConn opens up against Central Connecticut on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. (FS1).

The Huskies can't wait to get the season started and show their fans what they're all about.

"I missed that UConn crowd last year, man," graduate forward Tyler Polley said. "I'm really excited. It will bring us a ton of energy and we want to try to feed off that."

The atmosphere isn't the only thing that Hurley expects to be better this season. He firmly believes his Huskies will make another leap after reaching the NCAA tournament last season for the first time in five years.

Hurley has had a lot of conversations with his team in the last few weeks about playing to your identity as a player and bringing value on the court.

"In theory, you lose a big piece (James Bouknight), but you return eight rotation guys that all had a really, really significant role on a very successful team. Everyone is a year better. We show up with our defense. We show up with our rebounding. We show up with how hard we play.

"We have a balanced scoring attack. We've got inside strength. We've got multiple guys that can make plays and that can shoot and score from the perimeter. We have a deep team. Only one time in my career have I had a season that wasn't better than the year before."

Expect Hurley to try a lot of different combinations against the Blue Devils, who've lost all previous 15 meetings in the series, including a 102-75 decision in last year's season opener. The non-conference game was close until the Huskies pulled away in the second half.

Hurley was quick to remind his players about their lackadaisical performance. He wants his team to play with incredible force and intensity.

"The way we played last year, they played a lot harder than us, probably," senior Tyrese Martin said. "Our whole task is to come out here tomorrow and just play harder than them and dominate them on both backboards and dominate the whole game."

The Huskies will likely be without freshman guard Jordan Hawkins, who's expected to play a big role this season. Hawkins injured his ankle Saturday in practice. Hurley is unsure when Hawkins will return. Hopefully, it's not a big deal, Hurley added.

CCSU has bigger issues.

The Blue Devils haven't had a winning season since 2010-11. They return six letterwinners from last season's squad.

First-year coach Patrick Sellers has UConn ties. He was in Storrs from 2004-10, working as a director of operations and then assistant coach on Jim Calhoun's staff. His brother, Rod, played for UConn from 1988-92.

"I have some great memories there," Sellers said recently. "My brother played there. As a coach, coaching in the Final Four (2009) and being with a ton of pros. So, when you go there, you get goosebumps because you're going to see some of these guys on the wall. Rudy (Gay) and Charlie (Villanueva), those guys reached out to me when I got the job here and said, 'Congrats.' They're happy for me.

"It will be exciting to go back there. They're top 25, picked second in the Big East, potential pros on the team. It's going to be very exciting to be a part of that game. Then you want to go there and play well. You want to play hard. You want to play tough. You want to play well."

UConn has won 20 of its last 21 season openers, suffering a 67-58 loss to Wagner in November 2016.

UConn said roughly 1,000 tickets were still available late Monday.

