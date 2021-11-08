CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asking the Experts: COVID-19 vaccines for children

By Slater Teague
WJHL
(WJHL) — Now that COVID-19 vaccines are available to children 5–11 years old, Ballad Health Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift answered questions surrounding children getting vaccinated.

Swift said officials have been busy vaccinating kids following the CDC’s emergency-use authorization.

WJHL

